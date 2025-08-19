Stephen A. Smith Blasts Browns Rookie Over Controversial Remarks

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition took an unexpected turn after their 22-13 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel found himself at the center of controversy following a postgame comment that caught media attention.

During his sideline interview, Gabriel stated, “That’s just part of it… there are entertainers and there are competitors,” a comment that raised eyebrows across the league.

While Gabriel never mentioned names, many connected his words to fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders and his flashier playing style.

Gabriel quickly tried to clarify that he was criticizing the media rather than targeting Sanders directly.

The explanation didn’t satisfy ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who delivered a harsh response on ‘First Take.’

“I never believed he was talking about Shedeur Sanders. I totally believed him when he said he was talking about the media. Having said that, Dillon Gabriel, respectfully, it was a stupid, very dumb comment to make. It was a stupid, idiotic, immature comment, because clearly you were feeling the heat because a lot of people were talking about how Shedeur Sanders should be QB No. 2,” Smith said.

Stephen A. Smith on Dillon Gabriel's "entertainers and competitors" quote: "I totally believed him when he said he was talking about the media… having said that, Dillon Gabriel, respectfully, it was stupid. A very dumb comment to make… when you go out there and compete like… pic.twitter.com/u2O5VUZ4u5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 18, 2025

Smith warned that Gabriel’s comments would bring unwanted scrutiny.

He suggested that while some media members might go easy on the rookie, others won’t hesitate to criticize him when he struggles. Smith emphasized that any future harsh treatment would be Gabriel’s own doing.

Both quarterbacks showed significant results in their recent preseason appearances.

Gabriel completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards with one interception against Philadelphia. Sanders threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 14 of 23 passing in his outing against Carolina.

The Browns will close out their preseason Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams.

With Joe Flacco already named the Week 1 starter, both rookies are competing for the backup position.

Saturday’s performance could determine which quarterback claims the No. 2 spot on Cleveland’s depth chart heading into the regular season.

