Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, August 18, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Stephen A. Smith Blasts Browns Rookie Over Controversial Remarks

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Browns Rookie Over Controversial Remarks

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Browns Rookie Over Controversial Remarks

 

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition took an unexpected turn after their 22-13 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel found himself at the center of controversy following a postgame comment that caught media attention.

During his sideline interview, Gabriel stated, “That’s just part of it… there are entertainers and there are competitors,” a comment that raised eyebrows across the league.

While Gabriel never mentioned names, many connected his words to fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders and his flashier playing style.

Gabriel quickly tried to clarify that he was criticizing the media rather than targeting Sanders directly.

The explanation didn’t satisfy ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who delivered a harsh response on ‘First Take.’

“I never believed he was talking about Shedeur Sanders. I totally believed him when he said he was talking about the media. Having said that, Dillon Gabriel, respectfully, it was a stupid, very dumb comment to make. It was a stupid, idiotic, immature comment, because clearly you were feeling the heat because a lot of people were talking about how Shedeur Sanders should be QB No. 2,” Smith said.

Smith warned that Gabriel’s comments would bring unwanted scrutiny.

He suggested that while some media members might go easy on the rookie, others won’t hesitate to criticize him when he struggles. Smith emphasized that any future harsh treatment would be Gabriel’s own doing.

Both quarterbacks showed significant results in their recent preseason appearances.

Gabriel completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards with one interception against Philadelphia. Sanders threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 14 of 23 passing in his outing against Carolina.

The Browns will close out their preseason Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams.

With Joe Flacco already named the Week 1 starter, both rookies are competing for the backup position.

Saturday’s performance could determine which quarterback claims the No. 2 spot on Cleveland’s depth chart heading into the regular season.

NEXT:  Adam Schefter Turns Heads With Browns QB Prediction
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation