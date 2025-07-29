Stephen A. Smith Puts Browns Star In Elite Company

The Cleveland Browns endured another season of offensive struggles in 2024, but Myles Garrett continued to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

The star pass rusher has established himself as one of the NFL’s premier defensive forces and remains the cornerstone of Cleveland’s franchise during uncertain times.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recently updated his rankings of the league’s top players across all positions.

On a recent ‘First Take’ episode, Smith placed Garrett fourth overall among active NFL players.

“Myles Garrett, you know what he brings to the table. It wasn’t his fault that the Cleveland Browns stunk last year. They just couldn’t find a da** quarterback. […] But this brother, right here, Myles Garrett, that Defensive Player of the Year, that future Hall of Famer, that Monster off Lake Erie, that is who that brother Myles Garrett is. He’s top four,” Smith said.

.@stephenasmith's top five players in the NFL right now 👀 pic.twitter.com/HsNrqTZxgL — First Take (@FirstTake) July 28, 2025

The Browns’ defensive end earned recognition ahead of Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt and landed behind only three quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen.

The recognition adds to an impressive collection of recent honors for Garrett.

He earned a spot in Madden NFL 26’s exclusive 99 Club and received Associated Press recognition as the league’s top edge rusher.

Garrett posted 14 sacks during the 2024 campaign and became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 100 career sacks.

His production has remained steady despite the chaos surrounding Cleveland’s quarterback position.

Now entering his ninth professional season, Garrett serves as the face of a franchise still searching for answers under center.

His leadership extends beyond individual statistics as the Browns attempt to climb the competitive AFC North standings.

If Cleveland can finally solve its quarterback puzzle, Garrett might soon be leading more than just defensive highlights. He could be spearheading a legitimate playoff run.

NEXT:

Rob Parker Turns Heads With Shedeur Sanders Prediction