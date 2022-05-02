Steve Smith Had Hilarious Response To Baker Mayfield Rumors

It is well-known that the Carolina Panthers are in the market for a reliable starting-level quarterback.

During this year’s NFL draft, there was chatter that they had some serious interest in the Cleveland Browns‘ Baker Mayfield, but they went ahead and drafted QB Matt Corral in the third round.

Shortly afterward, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said that the selection of Corral meant that the Panthers would no longer be interested in acquiring a veteran quarterback.

NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. had a message for the Panthers organization in case it was still interested in dealing for Mayfield, and it was an emphatic one.

Although Fitterer said his team is not in the market for an experienced QB anymore, it’s always possible that his statement was nothing more than posturing or standard GM-speak.

It’s Somewhat Understandable Why There Is Tepid Interest In Mayfield

When Mayfield burst onto the scene during the 2018 season, he was thought to have true star potential.

He did fairly well as a rookie, throwing for 3,725 yards and setting a league rookie record with 27 touchdowns despite missing two games.

But he took a step back in 2019, throwing for almost as many interceptions (21) as touchdowns (22) while seeing his passer rating plunge from 93.7 to 78.8.

It looked like the former Oklahoma star was starting to get on the right track in 2020, when he led Cleveland to an 11-5 record and its first playoff win since 1994.

But it’s been rough going for Mayfield since, and he has had trouble maintaining any real type of consistently high-level play.

At age 27, some may be inclined to feel that he won’t become much better, as potential certainly has a shelf life.

But the rebuttal to that argument is that the Browns haven’t had a lot of stability offensively, thanks to injuries to men such as Odell Beckham Jr, Jarvis Landry and several of their offensive linemen.

Mayfield himself suffered a should injury this past season, and although he missed just three contests, it affected his production.

Another hold-up appears to be Mayfield’s contract, which will pay him nearly $19 million this coming season.

However, it will be the final year on his contract, which would seem to make him a little bit less of a risk for potential suitors.

Mayfield Could Still Be A Viable Option

Some could make an argument that in a different environment, Mayfield could play more like he did as a rookie or during the 2020 campaign.

Given that the Panthers clearly need help under center, it may make sense for them to take a little more of a risk to fill that need.

In Sam Darnold, Carolina had one of the NFL’s worst starting QBs in 2021.

He only threw for 2,527 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 contests while giving up 13 interceptions and posting a weak passer rating of 71.9.

The return of Cam Newton, who like Mayfield was once thought to have had lots of potential, also wasn’t fruitful, as he gave the Panthers just 684 yards and four touchdowns in five starts.

If the Browns lower their asking price, perhaps the Panthers taking a flyer on Mayfield won’t be such a bad idea.