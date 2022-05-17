Steve Young On Mayfield: ‘You Can’t Play The Victim’

Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young appeared on the Monday episode of the Rich Eisen Show and offered his opinion on Baker Mayfield‘s awkward situation with the Cleveland Browns.

He offered advice to Mayfield on how to deal with the unusual circumstance he finds himself in during this 2022 offseason.

Mayfield had offseason shoulder surgery, and the Browns publicly supported him and were committed to him being the 2022 QB1.

That changed in mid-March when the Browns orchestrated a monumental trade for Deshaun Watson.

Since that time, Mayfield has been in a limbo state because the Browns want to trade him but have not found a viable trade partner.

What Young Said

Young is encouraging Mayfield to take responsibility for his share of what has happened.

He said:

“You can’t play the victim…You cannot, in the NFL, survive and play the victim. You have to now leave it behind and own every bit of it. Own it. Own every mistake you’ve ever made. Own how you got here. Don’t blame other people. You got yourself here.”

Mayfield’s Mistake

Clearly, Steve Young believes Mayfield shares the blame for all that went wrong with the Browns.

Maybe he is referring to Mayfield’s recent appearance on the YNK (You Never Know) Podcast.

When asked if he felt disrespected, Mayfield answered that he did.

Mayfield said:

“I feel disrespected — 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I’ve had 4 different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators.”

Baker Mayfield on the @ynk_podcast: “I feel disrespected — 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I've had 4 different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators." pic.twitter.com/wMlkNy6N3D — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) April 13, 2022

Steve Young is not wrong; this language is that of the victim.

But Mayfield is not the only one who made mistakes; the Browns have also.

Another former quarterback, Robert Griffin III, spoke out about how the Browns mismanaged the situation a few weeks ago.

The Browns needed to trade Baker Mayfield before the ink dried on Deshaun Watson’s contract. Instead, they trashed Baker in the media, aided in killing his trade value and are stuck with a QB they don’t want. pic.twitter.com/cqsnSXCWP9 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 22, 2022

What’s Next

That is the question that no one can answer right now.

Mayfield is still rehabbing his shoulder after January surgery, and he is waiting for the Browns to either trade or release him.

His $18.8 million guaranteed salary is a big problem for the Browns; they do not want to pay it but cannot find another team that wants to either.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield: Everybody understands the situation and we're hopeful there's closure to it at some point. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) March 28, 2022

Coach Stefanski said previously that he wants closure on the Mayfield situation which Mayfield himself undoubtedly wants also.

For everyone involved, let’s hope a viable trade opportunity comes up so that the Browns and Mayfield both can start anew.

Though some fans agree that Mayfield made mistakes, he is still loved in Cleveland and fans wish him well in the next chapter of his NFL career.