Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Studs And Duds From Browns’ Loss To Falcons

Studs And Duds From Browns’ Loss To Falcons

By

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns passes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns falling to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday came as a surprise to many.

Cleveland entered as one point favorites on the road but couldn’t muster one final game-winning drive to secure the win.

There’s blame to go all around the Browns’ locker room after this one, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

The offense did enough to win.

However, they weren’t mistake-free either.

Let’s take a look at some of the studs and duds from Sunday’s loss in Atlanta.

 

Dud: Kevin Stefanski

Hindsight is always 20/20.

So it’s easy to see how Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski would look like a genius if Cleveland scored a touchdown on 4th and three from the Atlanta four-yard line.

Only, they didn’t score.

Jacoby Brissett threw the ball away after finding no one open and Cleveland came up empty on a strong opening drive.

What could have been an easy three points turned into nothing.

The Browns went on to lose by three.

Browns beat reporter Tony Grossi reflected the thoughts of many fairly well with this Tweet following the game.

A pass-heavy offense at the end of the game after Nick Chubb had carved up the Falcons defense all afternoon doesn’t sit well with some either.

To his credit, Stefanski immediately owned up to some of the “questionable” decisions.

Still, if the Browns continue to lose from mistakes by Stefanski, fans’ patience will grow thin.

 

Stud: Nick Chubb

Playing in his home state, Nick Chubb had a heck of an afternoon.

With 118 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on 19 carries, Chubb paced Cleveland’s offense throughout the day.

Again, that early fourth quarter success has some wondering why he didn’t get more touches at the end of the game.

He also found himself wide open on the fourth down attempt on the opening drive.

Brissett just didn’t see him.

With over six-yards per carry on Sunday, Chubb continued to prove why he’s one of the top backs in the league.

 

Dud: Amari Cooper

Sunday may be one of the quietest games from Amari Cooper we see all season.

Brissett targeted him just four times and completed one of those passes for nine yards.

Credit to the Falcons defense for bottling that up and making it tough on Brissett to find his top receiver.

Cleveland has gotten production outside of Cooper in the receiving department this season.

Still, quiet days like today can’t happen on a consistent basis for the offense to have success.

 

Studs and Duds: David Njoku and Denzel Ward

While Njoku did lead the team in receiving on Sunday, his fumble in the opening quarter proved costly as the Falcons capitalized for a touchdown.

Still, he continues to be a solid middle of the field target for Brissett.

Denzel Ward found himself involved in a turnover as well.

He intercepted Marcus Mariota midway through the third quarter to set up a Browns field goal.

At the time, it gave them a 13-10 lead.

However, he did have a costly face mask penalty that helped set up Atlanta’s go-ahead field goal on their final drive of the game.

A better week in coverage should certainly be noted for Ward, however, as him and the secondary have had a tough start to his 2022 season.

 

Stud: Jordan Elliott

The Browns needed a good performance from Jordan Elliott with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney out with injuries.

He delivered, recording his first career sack along with three tackles, one for loss, and a quarterback pressure.

 

Stud: Grant Delpit

Grant Delpit deserves a little love for his effort on Sunday, particularly in the first half.

He came up with a pair of pass deflections, one of which saved a touchdown.

He still has much to prove to win some fans over, but it’s good to see him take a step forward.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons
Is Kevin Stefanski To Blame For Falcons Loss?
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/3/22)
Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons
Fans React To Browns Loss To Falcons

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Tom G says

    Our defense is woeful. They actually got some pressure on the QB but couldn’t stop the taxi-squad RB. Garret & Clowney would have made no difference. They’re just a bad defense.

    The offense didn’t look too bad in the first half, but Atlanta clearly made some adjustments to which Cleveland failed to readjust. Brissette’s first options were taken away, leaving him lost in space.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Is Kevin Stefanski To Blame For Falcons Loss?

No more pages to load