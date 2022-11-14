Browns Nation

Studs & Duds From Browns Loss To Dolphins

By

Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins
 (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns encountered a very talented and well-coached Miami Dolphins team in Week 10.

The loss was a painful one, but there are still a couple of studs and plenty of duds for the Browns in the game.

Here they are, in no particular order.

 

1. Stud: Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb has more heart and talent than the rest of the team combined right now.

He kept working very hard and had good runs that were ultimately called back because of penalties.

It is a travesty that he only had 11 official rushes on the day; his hands should be on the ball in a myriad of creative playcalling every single week.

 

2. Stud: Donovan Peoples-Jones

Donovan Peoples-Jones does not have a touchdown catch yet this season.

However, he has done everything else to help out Jacoby Brissett.

He has made contested catch after contested catch all year including in Miami where he caught 5 passes (out of 9 targets) for 99 yards.

3. Stud: Jerome Ford

If only the Browns could get a special teams touchdown is what I think each week.

Well, Jerome Ford‘s 48-yard return gave me hope that it may happen yet this season.

 

4. Dud: Browns Defense

Is it worth calling out individual players?

I am not sure.

It was a lackluster performance that reminded me of the Chargers game.

The Dolphins moved the ball at will, and the Browns’ defense didn’t put up too much of a fight.

 

5. Dud: Browns Coaching Staff

With a bye week to prepare, this was a team that looked predictable.

Miami seemingly knew what to expect and was able to hold the Browns at bay for most of the game.

At one point in the radio broadcast, Christian Wilkins‘s level of play was compared to Aaron Donald‘s.

Where was that game planning and preparation that looked crisp against the Bengals?

Every single one of them (with the exception of Stump Mitchell) should be ashamed for wasting an outstanding effort by Chubb.

 

6.  Dud: Browns Football Without Jim Donovan

Radio listeners especially missed the voice of the Browns, Jim Donovan, today and wish him a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Browns football is without a doubt best listened to with Donovan on the microphone.

 

3 Players Who Stood Out In Browns Loss To The Dolphins

