Studs & Duds From Browns Loss To Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns encountered a very talented and well-coached Miami Dolphins team in Week 10.

The loss was a painful one, but there are still a couple of studs and plenty of duds for the Browns in the game.

Here they are, in no particular order.

1. Stud: Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb has more heart and talent than the rest of the team combined right now.

Nick Chubb putting the entire #Browns team on his back like…

He kept working very hard and had good runs that were ultimately called back because of penalties.

It is a travesty that he only had 11 official rushes on the day; his hands should be on the ball in a myriad of creative playcalling every single week.

Nick Chubb spins out of a tackle for the 33-yard TD!

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/69z8ixgEIW pic.twitter.com/8duzLKjQsa — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022

2. Stud: Donovan Peoples-Jones

Donovan Peoples-Jones does not have a touchdown catch yet this season.

However, he has done everything else to help out Jacoby Brissett.

He has made contested catch after contested catch all year including in Miami where he caught 5 passes (out of 9 targets) for 99 yards.

Donovan Peoples-Jones : 5 catches for a season-high 99 yards on 9 targets

3. Stud: Jerome Ford

If only the Browns could get a special teams touchdown is what I think each week.

Well, Jerome Ford‘s 48-yard return gave me hope that it may happen yet this season.

Jerome Ford, fresh off IR, rips off 48-yard kick return to start of the game for #Browns.

4. Dud: Browns Defense

Is it worth calling out individual players?

I am not sure.

Someone has to say it, so I will: This #Browns defense doesn't have superstars or playmakers. It has a bunch of overpaid and overrated guys.

It was a lackluster performance that reminded me of the Chargers game.

Way too many #Browns players on defense are jogging around the field and letting Dolphins run wild. No urgency. Poor effort. This has been a disturbing trend this year that continues.

The Dolphins moved the ball at will, and the Browns’ defense didn’t put up too much of a fight.

5. Dud: Browns Coaching Staff

With a bye week to prepare, this was a team that looked predictable.

The Browns wasted another year of our lives. Im just tired of it. The excuses, process, talking points, softness, all of it. As far as I'm concerned Stefanski is just a above average coordinator trying to play the part of Head Coach. I'd fire Woods after the game.#Browns

Miami seemingly knew what to expect and was able to hold the Browns at bay for most of the game.

At one point in the radio broadcast, Christian Wilkins‘s level of play was compared to Aaron Donald‘s.

Where was that game planning and preparation that looked crisp against the Bengals?

This is how the #Browns show up after a big divisional win and bye week? The culture is still very concerning.

Every single one of them (with the exception of Stump Mitchell) should be ashamed for wasting an outstanding effort by Chubb.

6. Dud: Browns Football Without Jim Donovan

Radio listeners especially missed the voice of the Browns, Jim Donovan, today and wish him a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Browns radio voice Jim Donovan will miss the game after testing positive for Covid. Get well, Jim.

Browns football is without a doubt best listened to with Donovan on the microphone.