Studs & Duds From The Browns Win Over The Bengals

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns stepped up when they needed it the most.

They absolutely took it to the Cincinnati Bengals in a 32-13 win.

It drops the Bengals to 4-4, moves the Browns to 3-5, and helps Cleveland keep pace with their divisional rivals.

It’s the kind of performance fans in northeast Ohio have been longing for all year.

Offense, defense, and special teams all contributed in some way, making it one of their only “complete” games this season.

Shockingly enough, it ended in a dominating win.

Let’s take a look at some of the studs and duds from Cleveland’s Halloween victory.

 

Stud: Historic Dominance

Cleveland’s win over Cincinnati is their eighth win in the last nine contests between the two sides.

That is sheer domination.

The Browns need to stack division wins to take the AFC North crown.

While they have struggled more so against Baltimore and Pittsburgh, Cleveland has Cincinnati’s number as of late.

The Browns proved that again in a big way Monday night.

The Browns added insult to injury by becoming the first team to score a second-half touchdown against the Bengals this year.

An 11-play, 75-yard drive capped by a Jacoby Brissett 3-yard scramble helped Cleveland cruise to the win.

Another pair of trips to the end zone looked easy against a deflated Bengals defense.

Stud: Nick Chubb (and the Offensive Line)

What another incredible performance for Nick Chubb. He rushed for 101 yards with 2 touchdowns and proved unstoppable all night long.

These are the types of performances that allow Brissett to settle in and just play his game.

He doesn’t have to be a hero when Chubb is gashing the defense for huge chunks of yardage every carry.

Kevin Stefanski even put Chubb in a Wildcat position and let the tailback take it in for six himself.

Through Week Eight, Chubb continues to be the league’s leading rusher.

He showed exactly why in Monday’s win.

Of course, the offensive line gets some love here too.

A special shout out goes to guard Hjalte Froholdt who had a fantastic night in front of family and friends who came to the game from his home country of Denmark.

Stud: Jacoby Brissett

Aside from the fumble, it was a near-perfect game for Brissett.

He was 17-22 through the air and racked up 278 yards with some really nice throws.

He looked the most comfortable he’s been in weeks and it showed with how he managed the game.

He extended drives, pushed the ball down field when necessary, and let his running backs do the rest.

All in all, a solid performance from a guy who had taken some flack in recent weeks.

 

Stud: Amari Cooper

Man, watching Amari Cooper run routes is fun.

I can’t imagine it’s very fun trying to cover him, though.

The Bengals secondary discovered that the hard way as Cooper gave them a good Halloween scare.

These are the kinds of nights many thought Odell Beckham Jr. could have on a nightly basis.

That never came to fruition, but Cooper has finally given Cleveland their dominant receiver.

Dud: Special Teams

Good grief, Charlie Brown. Special teams on both sides left something to be desired.

Cade York had a long-distance kick blocked for a second consecutive week.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson sliced both a field goal and an extra point attempt himself.

York did bounce back to knock through a field goal before halftime.

However, the blocked kicks are certainly something to be addressed.

Dud: The Bye is Next

The players will certainly appreciate the arrival of the bye week and some time off.

However, it’d be nice to keep this momentum rolling immediately, wouldn’t it?

Perhaps there’s not as much benefit to that as I’d like to think.

But man, this team put together some clunkers for performances for four straight weeks.

As a fan, you’d love to be able to see them turn around and do it again real quick.

