Tony Grossi Warns Browns About Major Loss This Offseason

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan
The Cleveland Browns have already started an offensive overhaul.

Following the heartbreaking postseason loss to the Houston Texans, the team parted ways with its offensive coordinator, running backs coach, and tight ends coach.

That was a decision made by the front office, so one can only assume they have a plan in place to replace them.

Nonetheless, NFL insider Tony Grossi points out something they may not have thought about.

With Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan signing to become the head coach of the Tennesse Titans, there’s a real possibility that the Browns could lose lifelong coach and offensive line guru, his father Bill Callahan.

Needless to say, losing one of the game’s most experienced coaches would be a major loss for this team.

Callahan worked his magic with the offensive line this season amid a plethora of injuries, and one could never have too many veteran coaches helping lead the way.

Now, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him walk away.

The Browns are reportedly looking for the right coaching staff to make the most of Deshaun Watson’s skill set, which only makes sense, considering he’s making $230 million and has left plenty to be desired.

Even so, chances are that Kevin Stefanski will continue to be in charge of offensive play-calling, which the front office has always deemed his biggest strength.

Whatever the case, the team will also have to add more firepower to the passing game, especially if they end up moving on from Amari Cooper to clear up some salary cap space.

