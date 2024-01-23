Browns Nation

Browns Are Interviewing Top OC Candidate Today

By

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns kicked off their offseason by parting ways with several figures in the offensive coaching staff.

Alex Van Pelt was relieved of his duties, as well as the RBs and TEs coach, but it seems like it won’t be long before they find a suitable replacement.

According to insider Scott Petrak on Twitter, the team is going to interview Houston Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson today.

He’s reportedly got Deshaun Watson’s endorsement after watching what he was able to accomplish with rookie QB C.J. Sroud in Houston this season.

Johnson is one of the biggest risers in the coaching hiring carousel this season, and he’s also expected to be one of the frontrunners to be the Texans’ offensive coordinator if they wound up losing Bobby Slowik to a head coaching vacancy this season, so the Browns might have to bring in the big guns to convince him to take his talents to Berea.

The team is trying to make the most of Watson’s skill set and wants someone he feels comfortable with.

It’s unclear whether Kevin Stefanski will give up offensive play-calling duties to Johnson or whoever takes over as offensive coordinator, but he’s always had the green light from the front office to do so, so it doesn’t seem likely.

Whatever the case, fans should expect a lot of emphasis on the offensive side of the field throughout the offseason, similar to what they did last year to revamp the offense as soon as they hired Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

