Saturday, November 30, 2024
David Njoku Sends 3-Word Message Ahead Of Broncos Game

David Njoku Sends 3-Word Message Ahead Of Broncos Game

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku
David Njoku (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns may have had a disappointing start to the 2024 NFL campaign, but the team’s mood is upbeat as the organization prepares to take on the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

Cleveland tight end David Njoku is among those players who are ready for a return trip to Denver this year, the second straight season the Browns have faced off against the Broncos inside Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

Njoku is known as a player who does not mince words, so followers of the tight end were not surprised by his recent three-word message ahead of the team’s trip to Denver.

“Bout that time,” Njoku wrote on X, adding a lion emoji to his statement.

Njoku is among the Browns’ offensive assets that are beginning to showcase their talents with Jameis Winston helming the quarterback position.

Outside of his one-catch, nine-yard performance against the Steelers, Njoku has put up significantly improved stats after the now-injured Deshaun Watson was replaced by Winston.

Njoku has caught 20 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown with Winston under center, hauling in all but eight of his targets with the veteran quarterback assuming the role.

For the year, Njoku has caught 40 of the 57 passes thrown his way for 345 yards and two touchdowns, stats that are slightly below last season’s numbers heading into the final six outings for the 2024 regular season.

Njoku earned his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2023 after recording 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns last year.

Earnest Horn
Earnest Horn
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation