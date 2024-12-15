Corey Bojorquez Arrives At Sunday’s Game Wearing 2-Word Message

The Cleveland Browns might not make the playoffs this season, but they still have more than enough reasons to play for.

Of course, some are bigger than others.

Some play for money and incentives.

Others play for contracts.

Others just want to make a point and prove themselves.

Others, however, play for those watching and waiting for them at home.

Notably, that might be the case with Corey Bojorquez on Sunday.

As shown by the Browns’ X account, the punter arrived in Huntington Bank Stadium wearing a hoodie that read “girl dad,” so he clearly has something to motivate him off the field.

this is a whole vibe repost to vote #CoreyBojorquez for #ProBowlVote! pic.twitter.com/5a11Vcw3TV — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 15, 2024

Hopefully, the Browns won’t need to turn to him often.

That doesn’t seem to be the case today, as we could be in for a tough, old-school, hard-fighting football game on Sunday.

The Browns will host the back-to-back Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and company won’t have to deal with just Jim Schwartz’s stout defense but also with inclement weather.

A rainy day and a muddy field make up for an instant classic, and while we won’t likely see many big explosive plays, that will also mean Bojorquez’s role will be crucial to get the win.

The Browns won’t be playing past Week 18, but Bojorquez still needs to lead by example, if not for the fans or his career, for his family waiting for him at home when he gets back from the field after every game.

