Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Has 2-Word Message After Browns’ Win

The Cleveland Browns finally got their second win of the season.

The slumping Miami Dolphins looked overwhelmed from start to finish, and Jim Schwartz’s physical and aggressive defense was just too much to handle for them.

With that in mind, Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah took to social media to let the fans know that he’s still keeping tabs on the team:

“Let’s gooo,” Owusu-Koramoah posted on X.

Let’s gooo 🐶 — JOK (@j_owuu) October 19, 2025

Owusu-Koramoah sustained a gruesome neck injury early last season.

The team ruled him out for this year as well, and the fact that they spent such a valuable draft pick on Carson Schwesinger made it seem as if they were bracing to be without him for a very long time.

Some believe he might not even be able to suit up and play again.

Schwesinger has been an absolute stud from the very second he set foot in the building, but one can only wonder how good this defense could be if both of them were out there on the field.

Of course, his health and well-being are much more important than football, and he shouldn’t even be thinking about resuming his career unless he’s fully cleared and out of danger.

The Browns have been through a lot this season, and the vibes around the team weren’t particularly positive this week.

That’s why it’s so nice to see all the players, both healthy and injured, rally together and send some positive messages after a hard-fought win.

Hopefully, there will be many more of those along the way this season.

