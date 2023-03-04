The Browns Are Reportedly Interested In An Eagles DE

With a franchise quarterback in Deshaun Watson finally in place, as well as a stud wide receiver in four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper, the Cleveland Browns finally appear to have a very potent offense after years and decades of struggling.

However, their defense was their weak point this season, and they’re in need of upgrades at multiple positions.

One of those positions is defensive end, where starter Jadeveon Clowney is expected to leave via free agency, leaving Myles Garrett, their other starting DE, in need of a productive partner.

Reportedly, Cleveland will take a look at possibly signing Philadelphia Eagles DE Brandon Graham once free agency officially starts later this month.

Eagles free agent DE Brandon Graham is generating interest from other teams, including the Browns, sources say. His preference is to finish his career in Philly but sense here is he’s open to signing elsewhere, depending on where the Eagles come in with their offer. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) March 3, 2023

Graham, 34, is a 13-year veteran, and he had a career-high 11.0 sacks in 2022, to go along with 16 quarterback hits and 11 tackles for loss while helping the Eagles come to the brink of a Super Bowl championship last month.

He put up those numbers despite starting just one contest all year.

The Detroit native was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020, his last year as the Eagles’ full-time starter, after putting up 8.0 sacks, 16 QB hits and 13 tackles for loss, and he was also a member of their 2017 world championship team.

In addition to another defensive end, the Browns could really use help upfront in order to stop the run, as they ranked 25th in rushing yards allowed and 29th in rushing touchdowns given up.

Shoring up their defense should result in a great shot at their second playoff appearance since the 2002 season.