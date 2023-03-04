Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / The Browns Are Reportedly Interested In An Eagles DE

The Browns Are Reportedly Interested In An Eagles DE

By

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

 

With a franchise quarterback in Deshaun Watson finally in place, as well as a stud wide receiver in four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper, the Cleveland Browns finally appear to have a very potent offense after years and decades of struggling.

However, their defense was their weak point this season, and they’re in need of upgrades at multiple positions.

One of those positions is defensive end, where starter Jadeveon Clowney is expected to leave via free agency, leaving Myles Garrett, their other starting DE, in need of a productive partner.

Reportedly, Cleveland will take a look at possibly signing Philadelphia Eagles DE Brandon Graham once free agency officially starts later this month.

Graham, 34, is a 13-year veteran, and he had a career-high 11.0 sacks in 2022, to go along with 16 quarterback hits and 11 tackles for loss while helping the Eagles come to the brink of a Super Bowl championship last month.

He put up those numbers despite starting just one contest all year.

The Detroit native was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020, his last year as the Eagles’ full-time starter, after putting up 8.0 sacks, 16 QB hits and 13 tackles for loss, and he was also a member of their 2017 world championship team.

In addition to another defensive end, the Browns could really use help upfront in order to stop the run, as they ranked 25th in rushing yards allowed and 29th in rushing touchdowns given up.

Shoring up their defense should result in a great shot at their second playoff appearance since the 2002 season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More News

nfl combine

NFL QB Prospect Says He Looks Up To Deshaun Watson

2 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

The Browns Lead An Unfortunate Category In The Last 10 Years

8 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Kevin Stefanski Showing Off Guardians Gear

1 day ago

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during a tv interview prior to the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chris Simms Has A Clear Opinion About Kevin Stefanski's Offense

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

NFLPA Report Shows Grades For Cleveland Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

DE Prospect Says He Has Met With Browns At Combine

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On Flexibility With Deshaun Watson's Contract

2 days ago

John Johnson III #43 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

John Johnson Has Released A Statement After His Release

3 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Reportedly Have Their Eye On A Veteran Safety

3 days ago

browns helmets

The Browns Have Announced They Are Releasing A Key Player From 2022

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows Kevin Stefanski's Offense Was Efficient In 2022

3 days ago

Head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Former Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens Has Found A New Job

4 days ago

Team owners Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam watch training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Owners Have Reached An Agreement To Purchase NBA Franchise

4 days ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 talks with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: Alex Van Pelt Will Take On Additional Role With Browns

4 days ago

NFL logo with footballs

2 Free Agent WR's The Browns Should Target

5 days ago

First Energy Stadium in Cleveland

The Browns Have Restructured A Contract For Key Player

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Makes A Strong Statement About Kevin Stefanski

1 week ago

cleveland browns team records

The Browns Have Announced A New DL Coach

1 week ago

browns locker room with helmets

The Browns Have Hired A New Special Teams Coordinator

1 week ago

A Cleveland Browns fan reacts during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have Completed An Interview With Jets Assistant Coach

1 week ago

Mike Priefer

Why The Browns Had To Move On From Mike Priefer

1 week ago

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

The Browns Reportedly Have Made A Decision About Jedrick Wills

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Are Expected To Interview A Frontrunner For ST Coach Today

1 week ago

Drew Petzing Is Reportedly Looking To Bring More Browns Coaches With Him

1 week ago

NFL QB Prospect Says He Looks Up To Deshaun Watson

No more pages to load