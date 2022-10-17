The Browns Continue To See Their Playoff Odds Slide

The situation for the Cleveland Browns is getting out of hand after suffering their third straight loss.

Their offense is in disarray after putting up only 15 points against the New England Patriots.

Surrendering 38 points isn’t a good look for their defense as well.

That loss puts them at 2-4, and their playoff chances are not looking good.

According to FPI, #Browns now have an 11.7% chance to make the playoffs, 13th best odds in the AFC (ahead of the Texans, Broncos, Steelers) — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 17, 2022

Anything can happen in the hotly-contested AFC, but the Browns are finding it hard to compete against teams in their conference.

They only have one win out of four games against AFC teams.

That one victory came against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that is also struggling to move the ball offensively.

The Browns are failing to maximize their run game featuring Kareem Hunt and league-leading rusher Nick Chubb.

Tough Schedule Awaits The Browns

The Browns have a roster that can turn things around.

Aside from Chubb and Hunt, they have Amari Cooper and David Njoku in the passing game.

They also have a defense that has Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, and Denzel Ward.

But as talented as they are, they will be facing tough opposition over their next five games.

After their game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, they will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 before their Week 9 bye.

They will return to action with consecutive road games against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in Weeks 10 and 11.

The Browns will close their five-game swing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

Losing most of those matches against the NFL’s best will make it tougher for them to enter the postseason.