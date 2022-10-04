The Browns Failed To Take Advantage Of A Gift From The NFL

The Cleveland Browns were a few breaks away from having a 4-0 record to start the 2022 NFL season.

They were well on their way to victory in Week 2 against the New York Jets, but Nick Chubb‘s decision to score and go up 30-17 somehow ending up costing them the win.

Going to the end zone instead of falling short of the goal line gave the Jets time to operate in the fourth quarter.

The Jets used it to their advantage and stole the victory in the final two minutes.

Meanwhile, the Browns held a 20-17 lead with a little less than 10 minutes left in their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

However, Younghoe Koo‘s two field goals gave Atlanta the edge.

The Browns had time for one more drive, but their hopes for a victory ended when Dee Alford intercepted Jacoby Brissett‘s pass.

Those instances gave Cleveland a 2-2 slate after their first four games this season.

The team will reflect on those blunders because they have squandered the chance to get more wins while having an easy schedule.

To this point, the 2-2 #Browns have played the league's fourth-easiest schedule, according to FPI. Going forward, they face the league's second-toughest schedule, including 5 of FPI's top 8 teams before December. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 3, 2022

ESPN’s Jake Trotter tweeted, “To this point, the 2-2 #Browns have played the league’s fourth-easiest schedule, according to FPI. Going forward, they face the league’s second-toughest schedule, including 5 of FPI’s top 8 teams before December.”

FPI means football power index or the measure of the team’s strength which could help predict their performance for the entire season.

A Tougher Schedule Waits For The Browns

The Browns will have their bye in Week 9.

Before that, they will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 at home.

They will remain at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 to welcome the New England Patriots.

After which, they go on the road for two consecutive weeks, starting in Week 7 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

In Week 8, the Browns will go up against the Cincinnati Bengals.