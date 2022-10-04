Browns Nation News And Notes (10/4/22)

It is Tuesday, October 4, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are moving on past the disappointing Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Next up is the Week 5 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday, October 9.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. How The Browns Rank

The Browns team rankings probably won’t surprise the fans watching the team each week.

Per Jak Trotter, they come in at 5th best at offensive efficiency, 14th in special teams efficiency, and 28th in defensive efficiency.

#Browns now rank 5th in offensive efficiency, 28th in defensive efficiency and 14 in special teams efficiency — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 3, 2022

Obviously, there is plenty of room for improvement.

Another troubling statistic provided by Nick Pedone is that the Browns are the 8th most penalized team in the NFL.

The #Browns are the 8th most penalized team in the NFL. — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) October 3, 2022

Perhaps the most favorable statistic is the team’s 2-2 record which is on pace with both the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North division.

The Steelers follow behind those three teams at 1-3.

2. Team’s Schedule Gets More Difficult Now

Jake Trotter also explains that the Browns’ schedule through Week 4 was easier than the road ahead.

To this point, the 2-2 #Browns have played the league's fourth-easiest schedule, according to FPI. Going forward, they face the league's second-toughest schedule, including 5 of FPI's top 8 teams before December. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 3, 2022

The Browns played the fourth easiest NFL schedule in Weeks 1 and 4.

Beginning in Week 5 through the rest of the season, the Browns will play the second toughest schedule.

That means it is time to fix the mistakes and get ready to play four solid quarters of football each game.

3. Browns Are Underdogs Against LAC

The team opens as three-point underdogs to the Chargers.

Looks like #Browns open as 3 point underdogs back at home next Sunday vs #Chargers — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) October 3, 2022

In 2021, the Browns traveled to Los Angeles and put up 42 points only to lose to the Chargers at the end by the score of 47-42.

It was an offensive show.

The Browns gave up 26 points in the fourth quarter in that game.

Let’s hope there is not a replay of this on Sunday.

The Browns should be fired up from that 2021 loss as well as the Falcons’ loss while the Chargers are on the road for a second straight week after beating the Houston Texans in Week 4 by the score of 34-24.

4. First Berry Draft Pick Is Released

It did not go unnoticed that the Browns waived safety Richard LeCounte on Monday afternoon.

This is symbolic because he is the first draft pick in GM Andrew Berry’s three-year tenure to be released.

LeCounte was a fifth-round pick out of Georgia in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Browns gained the draft pick by trading guard Austin Corbett to the Los Angeles Rams.

#Browns releasing S Richard LeCounte III is interesting… it’s the first time Andrew Berry has released one of his draft picks. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) October 3, 2022

Last season, LeCounte played the majority of his snaps on special teams but even that was limited.

He recorded a total of 76 defensive and 105 special teams snaps in 2021.

Through four games in 2022, he logged only 11 special teams snaps.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!