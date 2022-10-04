Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (10/4/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/4/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, October 4, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are moving on past the disappointing Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Next up is the Week 5 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday, October 9.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. How The Browns Rank

The Browns team rankings probably won’t surprise the fans watching the team each week.

Per Jak Trotter, they come in at 5th best at offensive efficiency, 14th in special teams efficiency, and 28th in defensive efficiency.

Obviously, there is plenty of room for improvement.

Another troubling statistic provided by Nick Pedone is that the Browns are the 8th most penalized team in the NFL.

Perhaps the most favorable statistic is the team’s 2-2 record which is on pace with both the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North division.

The Steelers follow behind those three teams at 1-3.

 

2. Team’s Schedule Gets More Difficult Now

Jake Trotter also explains that the Browns’ schedule through Week 4 was easier than the road ahead.

The Browns played the fourth easiest NFL schedule in Weeks 1 and 4.

Beginning in Week 5 through the rest of the season, the Browns will play the second toughest schedule.

That means it is time to fix the mistakes and get ready to play four solid quarters of football each game.

 

3. Browns Are Underdogs Against LAC

The team opens as three-point underdogs to the Chargers.

In 2021, the Browns traveled to Los Angeles and put up 42 points only to lose to the Chargers at the end by the score of 47-42.

It was an offensive show.

The Browns gave up 26 points in the fourth quarter in that game.

Let’s hope there is not a replay of this on Sunday.

The Browns should be fired up from that 2021 loss as well as the Falcons’ loss while the Chargers are on the road for a second straight week after beating the Houston Texans in Week 4 by the score of 34-24.

 

4. First Berry Draft Pick Is Released

It did not go unnoticed that the Browns waived safety Richard LeCounte on Monday afternoon.

This is symbolic because he is the first draft pick in GM Andrew Berry’s three-year tenure to be released.

LeCounte was a fifth-round pick out of Georgia in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Browns gained the draft pick by trading guard Austin Corbett to the Los Angeles Rams.

 

Last season, LeCounte played the majority of his snaps on special teams but even that was limited.

He recorded a total of 76 defensive and 105 special teams snaps in 2021.

Through four games in 2022, he logged only 11 special teams snaps.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Tyler Allgeier #25 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Browns Analyst Declares Who Must Be Fired After Week 4 Loss
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Browns Insider Reveals Week 5 Deshaun Watson Update
Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns passes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Studs And Duds From Browns’ Loss To Falcons

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Analyst Declares Who Must Be Fired After Week 4 Loss

No more pages to load