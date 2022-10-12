Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / ESPN Analyst Roasts The Browns Defense After Week 5 Play

ESPN Analyst Roasts The Browns Defense After Week 5 Play

By

Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns suffered another one-possession defeat, this time against the Los Angeles Chargers.

All their losses early in the 2022 NFL season have been by three points or less.

Meanwhile, they defeated the Carolina Panthers by two points.

Stopping the other team from scoring does matter in close games.

Unfortunately, the Browns’ defense hasn’t done much of it, according to ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky.

Orlovsky tweeted his reaction to their performance against the Chargers.

Aside from saying that the tackling is awful, he also criticized their ability to relay messages.

Orlovsky said, “What’s the deal with communication and key/eye discipline? At least 6 plays where guys are totally uncovered.”

Those miscues allowed the Chargers to outscore the Browns in the second half, 13-7.

Unfortunately, the Browns did not score in the fourth quarter, while the Chargers had a drive that led to the game-winning field goal.

Stopping that drive could have given the Browns a one-point win and improved their record to 3-2.

Instead, the Browns could be at 1-4 if not for Cade York‘s heroics during their season opener.

 

Browns Defense By The Numbers

Through five games, the Browns are ranked 19th in total yards allowed, averaging 353.8 per game.

They are 14th in passing yards per game at 215.6 and 28th in rushing yards allowed at 138.2.

The Browns are also tied for the eighth-worst rate in points allowed, surrendering an average of 25 per game.

Those numbers are uncharacteristic for a team with Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, and Denzel Ward.

The Browns also traded for Deion Jones to improve their linebacker rotation.

Cleveland will try to bounce back in Week 6 when they face the New England Patriots.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/12/22)
Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers plays against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Browns Have A Surprise Standout On Defense
Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Grading Browns Quarterback Jacoby Brissett After 5 Games

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/12/22)

No more pages to load