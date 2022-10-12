ESPN Analyst Roasts The Browns Defense After Week 5 Play

The Cleveland Browns suffered another one-possession defeat, this time against the Los Angeles Chargers.

All their losses early in the 2022 NFL season have been by three points or less.

Meanwhile, they defeated the Carolina Panthers by two points.

Stopping the other team from scoring does matter in close games.

Unfortunately, the Browns’ defense hasn’t done much of it, according to ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky.

The @Browns defense 1) What’s the deal with communication and key/eye discipline? At least 6 plays where guys are totally uncovered 2) The tackling is awful — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 10, 2022

Orlovsky tweeted his reaction to their performance against the Chargers.

Aside from saying that the tackling is awful, he also criticized their ability to relay messages.

Orlovsky said, “What’s the deal with communication and key/eye discipline? At least 6 plays where guys are totally uncovered.”

Those miscues allowed the Chargers to outscore the Browns in the second half, 13-7.

Unfortunately, the Browns did not score in the fourth quarter, while the Chargers had a drive that led to the game-winning field goal.

Stopping that drive could have given the Browns a one-point win and improved their record to 3-2.

Instead, the Browns could be at 1-4 if not for Cade York‘s heroics during their season opener.

Browns Defense By The Numbers

Through five games, the Browns are ranked 19th in total yards allowed, averaging 353.8 per game.

They are 14th in passing yards per game at 215.6 and 28th in rushing yards allowed at 138.2.

The Browns are also tied for the eighth-worst rate in points allowed, surrendering an average of 25 per game.

Those numbers are uncharacteristic for a team with Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, and Denzel Ward.

The Browns also traded for Deion Jones to improve their linebacker rotation.

Cleveland will try to bounce back in Week 6 when they face the New England Patriots.