Video Shows Cade York’s High School Coaches Reaction To FG

Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

 

Suffice it to say that watching footage of rookie Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York‘s game-winning 58-yard field goal in his first NFL game to lift his team to victory is never going to get old.

It has been two days, and the jubilation is still everywhere.

We have even been treated to different reactions to the successful kick.

Coach Stefanski, Myles Garrett, and fans’ reactions have been well documented and publicized.

A less prominent reaction has been visible until now.

York’s high school football coaches at Prosper High School shared a video of how they reacted to York’s big kick.

 

Prosper’s Coaches Were Cheering And Screaming

Just like the rest of us, York’s coaches at Prosper High School were collectively holding their breath and then cheering loudly as the kick went through the goalpost.

Unlike us, they knew York as a teenager who played both soccer and football.

They have a personal history with him so they are obviously overflowing with pride.

 

York Is Putting His Name On The Nationwide NFL Map

Prosper High School and LSU knew what a treasure Cade York was.

In his short time in Cleveland, Browns fans have seen how special he is too.

Now the nationwide media knows who Cade York is.

Former NFL kicker and current broadcaster Pat McAfee shared his reaction to York’s successful kick.

 

Capped Off A Perfect Day

The kick was magnificent, but it is important to note that the rest of his work on the day was perfect.

York was responsible for 14 of the Browns’ 26 points.

He was 4-for-4 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points.

York has already shown that he is a reliable and deep threat for the Browns.

He is up for NFL Rookie of the Week, and it is unclear how anyone else could compete with York for this honor after his Week 1 performance.

 

 

 

