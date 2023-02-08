Browns Nation

The Browns Have Another Obvious Target At WR

The Browns Have Another Obvious Target At WR

By

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns could certainly use more depth at the wide receiver position.

Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, along with David Bell, have been great options for the team.

However, without a true number-one receiver at the helm, the team has struggled to gain much traction in the position.

In the eyes of one Browns fan, one player should be their clear target in free agency.

Is Keenan Allen the number one wide receiver that the Browns have been looking for?

Even though Allen is 30 years old, he still appears to have a few years left in the tank and could be a key contributor for Deshaun Watson and the rest of the offense.

Allen is as sure-handed as they come, and the fact that he is a true number one is great for Peoples-Jones, Cooper, and Bell.

When a team has a true elite receiving option, defenses are often forced to double-team that player, or at the very least, make him their focus.

This could be an area of growth for Bell and Peoples-Jones especially, considering they are still young, and could truly flourish, if given the opportunity.

Bell is just 22, and Peoples-Jones is 23.

Whether it is Allen or another free agent, it is clear that the Browns could benefit from another receiving weapon.

Watson will have a full offseason and training camp to grow with his teammates.

With any luck, Watson, these three receiving options, and any new additions will have more time to work together, resulting in a much more cohesive offense.

About Andrew Elmquist

Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the sports industry, working with The Cold Wire, EatWatchBet and the Commish Brands. Andrew also enjoys long walks on the beach, spending time with his beautiful wife, and playing both real-life and fantasy sports. Make sure to follow him on Twitter @andrewelmquist1 as well!

