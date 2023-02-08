The Browns Have Another Obvious Target At WR

The Cleveland Browns could certainly use more depth at the wide receiver position.

Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, along with David Bell, have been great options for the team.

However, without a true number-one receiver at the helm, the team has struggled to gain much traction in the position.

In the eyes of one Browns fan, one player should be their clear target in free agency.

Keenan Allen if cut could be a potential target for the #Browns 2022 Stats

⭐️66 Receptions

⭐️776 Yards

⭐️4 Touchdowns

⭐️11.6 Yards Per Catch

⭐️84.8 PFF Grade

⭐️110.6 Passer Rating When Targeted pic.twitter.com/xVhGxBnHgr — KFC (@KFChristian_) February 7, 2023

Is Keenan Allen the number one wide receiver that the Browns have been looking for?

Even though Allen is 30 years old, he still appears to have a few years left in the tank and could be a key contributor for Deshaun Watson and the rest of the offense.

Allen is as sure-handed as they come, and the fact that he is a true number one is great for Peoples-Jones, Cooper, and Bell.

When a team has a true elite receiving option, defenses are often forced to double-team that player, or at the very least, make him their focus.

This could be an area of growth for Bell and Peoples-Jones especially, considering they are still young, and could truly flourish, if given the opportunity.

Bell is just 22, and Peoples-Jones is 23.

Whether it is Allen or another free agent, it is clear that the Browns could benefit from another receiving weapon.

Watson will have a full offseason and training camp to grow with his teammates.

With any luck, Watson, these three receiving options, and any new additions will have more time to work together, resulting in a much more cohesive offense.