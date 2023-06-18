Browns Nation

The Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

By

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are looking to make a change to their offense.

While they have already added a few wide receivers the Browns still need another running back.

It appears they are not going to bring Kareem Hunt back to backup Nick Chubb so they need another veteran.

But it may not be the veteran that some fans are hoping for.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns will add a running back, but it will not be a big name like Ezekiel Elliott.

Cabot stated how Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook will not be the players the Browns look at.

The Browns seem content with Chubb and Jerome Ford as the one and two on their roster.

But seeing who they add in that third role will be interesting.

The Browns are one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL, having finished fifth in rush attempts last year with 532.

So having a quality stable of running backs is always a good idea.

There are massive expectations surrounding the Browns heading into next season.

Even though they play in one of the toughest divisions, making the playoffs are the expectation.

With a full offseason coming up for Deshaun Watson, he should be able to lead the offense next year.

They may transition to a more pass-heavy offense, which means they could look at a passing-catching RB.

Ultimately, adding depth is never a bad thing and that is what the Browns are looking to do at running back.

