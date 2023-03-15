Former Browns QB Is Signing With The Commanders

The Cleveland Browns will have a new backup quarterback in 2023.

One team that was looking to add a quarterback was the Washington Commanders.

After trying to make Carson Wentz work last season, the Commanders did not get what they were looking for.

So instead of making a big move at quarterback, the Commanders are going for another long-time backup.

According to Dianna Russini, the Commanders are expected to sign former Browns quarterback, Jacoby Brissett.

Jacoby Brissett is expected to sign with the Washington Commanders, per @diannaESPN pic.twitter.com/8DMvoNjA5o — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) March 15, 2023

Brissett is a very good backup quarterback, and he can even be a solid starter for a few games.

In 11 starts last season, Brissett threw for 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns, while completing 64.0% of his passes.

He will now head to Washington where he will compete with Sam Howell for the starting job.

The deal is expected to be for one year and $8 million.

With Deshaun Watson now able to play the full season in Cleveland, Brissett was no longer needed.

He would have been a great backup to have, but there was no way he was getting $8 million from the Browns.

It would not be a surprise to see the Browns bring in a veteran behind Watson.

They need someone they can trust to come in and play effectively.