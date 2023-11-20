The Browns Made Franchise History With Win Over Steelers

Cleveland Browns fans might (finally) be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

While it might not have been as pretty as fans would have hoped, the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.

This not only improved the Browns’ season record, but it made its place in team history as well.

As Andrew Siliciano pointed out, this win marked the first time in franchise history that the Browns beat the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens in back-to-back weeks.

Browns beat the Ravens and Steelers in consecutive weeks for the first time franchise history. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 19, 2023

Despite not having Deshaun Watson this week, and not playing their best game, the Browns won, which is all they can ask for.

This milestone might seem like a small feat, especially with plenty of football left to play.

The Browns seem to be unhappy with their quarterback situation based on the recent signing of Joe Flacco.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson may have been their QB in this win, but he left a lot to be desired on the playing field.

When the Browns play against more potent, high-flying offenses, scoring 13 points will typically not get the job done.

They’ll need a spark on offense to keep this success going, especially in the playoffs.

While Flacco’s current physical state is unknown, he is a veteran quarterback with plenty of experience.

It will be interesting to see how the Browns move forward at the position.

For now, Browns fans can hang their hats on the fact that this team made franchise history despite not being solid at the QB position.

Only time will tell if they can build off this momentum.