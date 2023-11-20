Browns Nation

The Browns Made Franchise History With Win Over Steelers

By

Ronnie Hickman #33, Martin Emerson Jr. #23, and Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate with fans after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans might (finally) be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

While it might not have been as pretty as fans would have hoped, the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.

This not only improved the Browns’ season record, but it made its place in team history as well.

As Andrew Siliciano pointed out, this win marked the first time in franchise history that the Browns beat the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens in back-to-back weeks.

Despite not having Deshaun Watson this week, and not playing their best game, the Browns won, which is all they can ask for.

This milestone might seem like a small feat, especially with plenty of football left to play.

The Browns seem to be unhappy with their quarterback situation based on the recent signing of Joe Flacco.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson may have been their QB in this win, but he left a lot to be desired on the playing field.

When the Browns play against more potent, high-flying offenses, scoring 13 points will typically not get the job done.

They’ll need a spark on offense to keep this success going, especially in the playoffs.

While Flacco’s current physical state is unknown, he is a veteran quarterback with plenty of experience.

It will be interesting to see how the Browns move forward at the position.

For now, Browns fans can hang their hats on the fact that this team made franchise history despite not being solid at the QB position.

Only time will tell if they can build off this momentum.

Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish.

