Browns Analyst Shares A Notable Week 4 Positive To Remember

By

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns rushes during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns should have been undefeated after three games, if not for their fourth-quarter collapse against the New York Jets in Week 2.

Despite that bitter defeat, they have been doing well on both sides of the ball, especially on offense.

The Browns are ranked fifth in total yards, averaging 378.7 yards per game.

Meanwhile, they have the best rushing offense in the league at 190.7 yards per game, thanks largely to Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and their offensive line.

On defense, the Browns are ranked seventh in rushing yards allowed at 83.7 per game.

These numbers are favoring Cleveland into their Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Locked On Browns host Jeff LJ Lloyd tweeted, “The Falcons D has given up 81 points through 3 games, and now faces a rested #Browns offense that has been humming. Way too much doom and gloom from the Cleveland fans.”

 

Browns May Have A Field Day Against Falcons

Atlanta’s 27 points allowed per game ties them with the New York Jets in 28th place.

They are also giving up 380.7 yards (ranked 22nd) and 271.3 passing yards (ranked 27th) per game.

The Falcons are ranked 16th in rushing yards allowed with 109.3 per game.

In that case, quarterback Jacoby Brissett can facilitate their plays with much success.

Chubb and Amari Cooper may have big days as they lead Cleveland’s attack.

Likewise, Hunt can contribute at will as a rusher and a receiver.

Despite these numbers, the Browns will treat the Falcons like their first three opponents.

After all, they will be playing on the road, and the home crowd can give the Falcons some boost.

Cordarrelle Patterson is also a handful after having the third-most rushing yards (302) through Week 3.

