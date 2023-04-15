The Browns Recently Had A Visit With Intriguing QB

It’s safe to say that the Cleveland Browns are all set at the quarterback position for the foreseeable future — or at least they should.

Deshaun Watson will finally have a full season back on the field, and expectations are high at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

However, one can never have too much depth in the most crucial position in the game, which is why the team has reportedly visited with UCLA prospect Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Thompson-Robinson has also visited with the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals.

UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, one of the more intriguing QBs in the draft, has visited the #Browns, #49ers, #Raiders, #Chargers, #Eagles and #Bengals, per source. Some teams intrigued by his mobility/arm strength. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 14, 2023

He enters the NFL Draft as one of the most intriguing and polarizing prospects out there.

He’s not exactly young after being a five-year starter at UCLA, but he did improve in most aspects of his game in every year, so there’s no reason to think that trend couldn’t translate to the pros.

Thomas-Robinson is one of the best scramblers in the collegiate football scene.

He can wreak havoc out of the backfield and extend plays and get big wins with his feet, and he’s showcased remarkable arm strength when needed to sling the football down the field.

On the downside, he’s not exactly the most accurate passer, and his awareness in the pocket has plenty of room for improvement, as he often forces things or is sacked when the pressure hits.

Even so, Thomas-Robinson figures to be worth a late-round pick, so let’s see if the Browns wind up taking him in the draft.