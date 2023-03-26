The Browns Were Reportedly A Finalist For 1 Star Free Agent

The Cleveland Browns have made plenty of solid moves this offseason.

They addressed most of their big needs including the many spots they needed to fill on defense.

With new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in the fold, he wants players that can fit his system.

One of the top free agents available this offseason was defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

He is an elite defensive tackle, and someone the Browns showed serious interest in.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns were one of the two finalists to land Hargrave.

#Browns were one of 2 finalists for DT Javon Hargrave; talks for #Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy didn't get close: Browns Insider https://t.co/dA32Jy1yK9 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 26, 2023

While Hargrave would have been a great get for the Browns, they got a defensive tackle for cheaper.

Cleveland signed Dalvin Tomlinson, who can be an effective defensive tackle.

But, he is not as good a player as Hargrave.

The Browns needed to add players on defense and the money they did not spend on Hargrave they used elsewhere.

Some of the other players they landed in free agency were Juan Thornhill and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

It is hard to be mad at what the Browns have done this offseason.

Despite not landing a star player, they filled their needs and are much improved.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is in his first full year with the team, and he is expected to play much better.

With the roster the Browns have put around Watson there is no reason to believe they can not make noise in the AFC.