Browns Legend Sends A Reassuring Message About The O-Line

The Cleveland Browns will try to pull off the very difficult task of starting an entirely different offensive line this season. It’s a crucial unit that relies just as much on chemistry and cohesion as it does on physical skill, so the Browns have to get their act together quickly.

Fortunately, most of the newcomers have a good deal of NFL experience. To start this rebuild, the Browns acquired Tytus Howard in a trade with the Houston Texans, then signed free agents Zion Johnson from the Los Angeles Chargers and Elgton Jenkins from the Green Bay Packers.

Cleveland then added young talent with Spencer Fano in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, along with later picks Austin Barber and Parker Brailsford. With returnees Teven Jenkins and Dawand Jones in the mix, head coach Todd Monken and offensive line coach George Warhop will be looking for a workable combination of the five best linemen at training camp.

With all of that uncertainty in mind, Browns legend Joe Thomas said he isn’t worried about the Browns’ revamped offensive line, counting on the veterans to be able to lead the way.

“It does make it easier that you’ve got veterans. I wouldn’t have a ton of concerns. I think they’ll be fine on the offensive line. I’m not overly worried about that transition, although they are making a full line change. By the time the regular season starts, I think they’ll be in good shape and we’ll have a pretty dominant offensive line,” the Hall of Fame lineman said.

"It does make it easier that you have veterans. I wouldn't have a ton of concerns… By the time regular season starts I think they'll be in good shape and we'll have a pretty dominant offensive line." 📞@joethomas73 on Browns OL potentially having 5 new starters pic.twitter.com/nDHQFfJ9zE — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 30, 2026

Highlighted by the retirement of longtime guard Joel Bitonio, the Browns were in the very rare position of having to replace all five of their most-used starters from the previous season. Only Wyatt Teller has signed with a new team so far, joining the Texans, which is a strong indicator that Cleveland was right to move on from the entire group of older free agents that included Jack Conklin, Ethan Pocic, and Cam Robinson.

Entering camp, the Browns’ alignment is likely to have Howard at right tackle, Fano at left tackle, Johnson at one guard, and Elgton Jenkins at center. That leaves one guard spot open, which could be filled by Jones, who, as a tackle, is the only returning Week 1 starter from 2025, or by Elgton Jenkins if Brailsford emerges as the starting center as a rookie.

There is still a lot of work to be done, but the Browns have plenty of pieces to make it work in 2026.

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