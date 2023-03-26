Browns Reportedly In Attendance For Local RB’s Pro Day

The Cleveland Browns may not have a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they are still doing their due diligence leading up to the draft, which will begin on April 27.

Youngstown State University in Northeast Ohio had its Pro Day recently, which was an opportunity for running back Jaleel McLaughlin to showcase his athletic talent.

The Browns were reportedly in attendance to get a look at him.

RB Jaleel McLaughlin (@Speedkills2k_) at Youngstown State’s Pro Day: ✅ 4.44 40-yard dash

✅ 17 bench reps (225 lbs)

✅ Weighed 192, listed at 183 last year

✅ Looked smooth in position drills Cleveland #Browns were on-hand pic.twitter.com/Hfv1FkkxMU — James Fragoza (@JamesFragoza) March 24, 2023

McLaughlin, who has played three seasons at Youngstown State, has gotten better year by year, and in 2022 he ran for 1,588 yards and 13 touchdowns on 7.0 yards per carry while also adding 300 yards and two touchdowns in the air.

Even though he is just 5-foot-9 and weighs under 200 pounds, he seems to have some solid speed, as evidenced by his 4.44 time in the 40-yard dash.

Cleveland could use some depth at running back behind Nick Chubb, especially since backup Kareem Hunt, who has been a productive member of the team over the last four years, is widely expected to leave in order to seek more money.

McLaughlin is expected to go sometime on the second day of the draft.

The Browns do seem to already have a loaded roster overall on offense, especially after trading for wide receiver Elijah Moore, who will give them another reliable playmaker alongside four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.