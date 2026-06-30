Analyst Sets A Specific Record That Would Put Todd Monken On Hot Seat

When Todd Monken was hired as the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, most fans expected it would take him a bit of time before he found his footing and got the team on track. With that being said, Monken will only be allowed so much leeway before people start demanding results.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Chris Oldach predicted that Monken could be in the hot seat if the Browns get off to a 1-6 start in 2026. According to Oldach, there is no reason for Cleveland to begin the year with such a record, and that could spell serious trouble for Monken.

“Probably. 1-6? Yeah. This team’s not that bad to go 1-6 to start the year. They better not be,” Oldach said.

Will Todd Monken immediately be on the hot seat if the Browns start the season 1-6? pic.twitter.com/5mMfl91NJa — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 30, 2026

The start of the 2026 schedule isn’t going to be a cakewalk for the Browns, but they have the chance for a few early-season wins. They start things off with a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Following that, they will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, and Tennessee Titans.

There will likely be some losses in there, but the Browns will hopefully be able to pull out a few wins as well. If not, people will start to question Monken’s plans and whether he’s the right fit for the team.

The Browns have changed a lot during the offseason. With multiple big trades, signings, and coaching adjustments, the team is looking radically different. And although they have the entire summer to work together, they might not be 100 percent figured out by the time the season begins. In other words, the Browns may need more time before they’re where they want to be.

When it comes to Monken, the team’s failures will be placed at his feet. This is his first time being a head coach, but that doesn’t matter.

The only thing that counts is the team’s record, and Monken surely understands that. At the same time, Monken will be praised for any progress in Cleveland.

If the team is able to snag a few strong victories at the beginning of 2026, their new head coach will win more support and could secure his job for the entire season and beyond.

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