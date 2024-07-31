The Miz Makes Bold Prediction For Browns’ 2024 Season

With the WWE SummerSlam set to take place inside Cleveland Browns Stadium this weekend, many sports programs have turned their attention to the world of sports entertainment during one of its four biggest annual shows.

Cleveland native Michael Mizanin – better known as The Miz inside the squared circle – is a high-profile Browns fan who shows no remorse in his affection for the NFL franchise.

He is also the host of this year’s SummerSlam event, allowing him to seamlessly discuss both his passions – the Browns and the WWE – during his media tour this week.

In a segment on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Mizanin made a bold prediction ahead of the 2024 NFL regular season for his beloved Browns as he announced the Browns would go undefeated in a hilarious segment the show shared on Twitter.

“Kevin Stefanski is leading us to an undefeated season (and) the Cleveland Browns are going all the way to the Super Bowl,” Mizanin loudly proclaimed.

Mizanin had multiple funny lines throughout the segment, especially surrounding the Browns’ AFC North rivals.

After telling viewers that Cleveland would be 6-0 heading into their home match-up against Cincinnati, Mizanin said, “We always beat the Bengals” as he predicted another Browns’ victory.

While he agonized over a strong Baltimore squad in Week 8, Mizanin had no such feelings against Pittsburgh.

Mizanin wondered aloud who would be quarterbacking the Steelers in that game, finally settling on Justin Fields as Pittsburgh’s quarterback before saying, “And he’s going to lose!”

Cleveland starts its preseason schedule next Saturday at home against the Green Bay Packers.

