Analyst Suggests Ken Dorsey Will Call Plays During Preseason Games

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski began his preseason press conference with an answer to one question that had been asked hundreds of times during the offseason, announcing he will serve as the play-caller during the 2024 regular season.

The question arose after Cleveland relieved former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt of his duties following the team’s loss to the Houston Texans in the playoffs, ultimately replacing him with Ken Dorsey in February.

Analyst Noah Weiskopf admitted he was surprised that Stefanski ended the play-calling question without auditioning Dorsey for the role.

Now, Weiskopf – who appeared on the “Matt Fontana Show” this week – teased that he believes Dorsey will still earn that opportunity during preseason contests in August.

“I wouldn’t be shocked in a world in which Ken Dorsey maybe gets the chance to call some plays in the preseason,” Weiskopf said during the video clip the podcast shared to Twitter.

The analyst added that Stefanski and Dorsey would be working together to build the game plan, and Weiskopf believed the pair would discuss most offensive decisions during this season’s contests.

Weiskopf said that Stefanski had given that play-calling opportunity to Van Pelt multiple times during their four-year run together, and a repeat performance for the coaching staff’s newest coordinator would be fitting.

The analyst added that he thought Dorsey “had a good shot” at earning the play-calling duties before Stefanski’s announcement, season, but the veteran head chose to keep those duties himself.

Cleveland fans will get their first look at the new offensive scheme Dorsey implemented during the preseason on August 10 when the Browns host the Packers.

