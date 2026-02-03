Browns Owner Is Setting Expectations For 2026

The Cleveland Browns have won just eight games over the last two seasons, which means it won’t take much for them to have a better record next year. That is obviously what all fans want for their team. But it’s not just the fans, because Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is also expecting progress next year.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Haslam said he thinks his team will achieve more in the new season and will look better doing so.

“Do I expect we will win more games? I do. And I think we’ll have a better football team. And I think it’ll be — what does Terry (Pluto) say? They’re ugly to watch. We’re not gonna be ugly to watch,” Haslam said, via Daniel Oyefusi on X.

Jimmy Haslam: “Do I expect we will win more games? I do. And I think we’ll have a better football team. And I think it’ll be — what does Terry (Pluto) say? They’re ugly to watch. We’re not gonna be ugly to watch.” — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) February 3, 2026

Some people believe that surpassing five victories should be the bare minimum they get from the Browns. With the changes they have made, the roster they have, and the opportunities before them, Cleveland should be able to greatly improve that number.

There are several bright spots on this roster, including proven vets and rising stars who may only get better. With players like Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr., Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, and others getting off to a great start and experienced players like Myles Garrett quite literally breaking records, it’s obvious that there is talent on the team.

If Todd Monken can improve the offense, while the defense continues to perform at a high level, there is no reason the team shouldn’t find more success.

On top of all that, the Browns have the NFL draft to infuse more young talent, potentially finding wide receiver solutions and more support for the offensive line.

Most fans agree that the Browns are poised to win more next year, but they will have to be smart in the offseason.

NEXT:

Former Browns Intern Lands Big Head Coaching Opportunity