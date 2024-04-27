3 Things To Know About Browns’ No. 85 Pick Zak Zinter

Cleveland Browns fans had to wait until Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but it was worth it.

The Browns took Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. in the second round.

Then, with the 85th pick in the third round, Cleveland selected Michigan guard Zak Zinter.

Here are three things to know about Zinter.

Four-Star Prep Recruit

Zinter was born in Florida, but he attended high school in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

After attending St. John’s Prep as a freshman and sophomore, Zinter transferred to Buckingham Browne and Nichols School in Cambridge for his final two years.

While playing offensive line for the Knights, Zinter was a team captain and helped the program reach the Independent School League and New England Championship games.

Zinter was a 2020 4-star OT recruit who committed to Michigan.

The Knights were also victorious in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) championship.

Not only was Zinter a four-star recruit in football, but he was also the New England shot put champion as a junior.

Academic All-American

Zinter arrived in Ann Arbor in 2020 and played four seasons for the Wolverines.

During that time, he was selected as a first and second-team All-Big Ten and Unanimous All-American in addition to winning the national championship in 2023.

Cleveland selected G Zak Zinter 85th overall. He allowed ZERO sacks in 2023 (287 Pass Block Snaps).

He has skills on the field, and Zinter applies himself well in the classroom.

In 2022, he was named a second-team Academic All-American with a 3.549 grade point average in sports management.

William V. Campbell Trophy Finalist Zak Zinter is a finalist for the award recognizing an individual as the absolute best in the country for his combined academic success, football performance, and exemplary leadership.

One year later, he repeated the honor, this time as a first-team Academic All-American.

Zinter became just the sixth Wolverine to receive back-to-back Academic All-American awards with at least one first-ballot honor in the program’s history.

Children’s Book Author

During his junior year, Zinter partnered with teammates Ryan Hayes and Trevor Keegan to write a children’s book called “The Men Up Front.”

Michigan OL Zak Zinter sold copies of "The Men Up Front."

The book talks about the lives of the three players from childhood through their time together in college.

Exit 56 published the book in 2022 and the trio signed copies of the publication during Michigan’s spring football game that year.

