Browns Nation

Saturday, April 27, 2024
3 Things To Know About Browns' No. 85 Pick Zak Zinter

3 Things To Know About Browns’ No. 85 Pick Zak Zinter

By
Leave a Comment
Zak Zinter #65 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts prior to the 2024 CFP National Championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans had to wait until Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but it was worth it.

The Browns took Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. in the second round.

Then, with the 85th pick in the third round, Cleveland selected Michigan guard Zak Zinter.

Here are three things to know about Zinter.

 

Four-Star Prep Recruit

Zinter was born in Florida, but he attended high school in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

After attending St. John’s Prep as a freshman and sophomore, Zinter transferred to Buckingham Browne and Nichols School in Cambridge for his final two years.

While playing offensive line for the Knights, Zinter was a team captain and helped the program reach the Independent School League and New England Championship games.

The Knights were also victorious in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) championship.

Not only was Zinter a four-star recruit in football, but he was also the New England shot put champion as a junior.

 

Academic All-American

Zinter arrived in Ann Arbor in 2020 and played four seasons for the Wolverines.

During that time, he was selected as a first and second-team All-Big Ten and Unanimous All-American in addition to winning the national championship in 2023.

He has skills on the field, and Zinter applies himself well in the classroom.

In 2022, he was named a second-team Academic All-American with a 3.549 grade point average in sports management.

One year later, he repeated the honor, this time as a first-team Academic All-American.

Zinter became just the sixth Wolverine to receive back-to-back Academic All-American awards with at least one first-ballot honor in the program’s history.

 

Children’s Book Author

During his junior year, Zinter partnered with teammates Ryan Hayes and Trevor Keegan to write a children’s book called “The Men Up Front.”

The book talks about the lives of the three players from childhood through their time together in college.

Exit 56 published the book in 2022 and the trio signed copies of the publication during Michigan’s spring football game that year.

Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Browns Nation