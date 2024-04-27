3 Things To Know About No. 54 Pick Michael Hall Jr.

Seven defensive tackles went off the board before the Cleveland Browns were on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But sitting tight with the 54th overall pick paid off as they selected one of their favorite targets.

Andrew Berry selected Cleveland native Michael Hall Jr., a defensive tackle out of Ohio State.

Draft analysts had Hall ranked anywhere from the 50s to barely inside the top 100 players in the draft.

Many feel his size of 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds is small for an interior lineman, but he scores high as an athlete in general.

Hall did not rack up tackles or sacks at Ohio State, and he needs to be stouter against the run.

But his quickness and strength helped him total 29 QB pressures, second-best in the Big Ten last year.

Here are three things to know about the Browns’ second-round selection:

Hall Is Bigger Than Aaron Donald

Hall has a standard answer when critics ask about his relatively small size.

Aaron Donald, his idol and player he models himself after, is 2 inches shorter and 10 pounds lighter.

Cleveland’s newest rookie won’t call himself the next Donald, but the Browns will do well if he gets close.

Another Reason To Play Close To Home

Cleveland’s 20-year-old defensive lineman recently became a father, something that prompted him to enter the draft.

And what dad doesn’t dream of finding a great job close to home?

Hall says the birth of his son drives him to be a good role model and leave a legacy to the youngster.

Rare Quality In a Brown

Hall is the first pick in Andrew Berry’s fifth NFL Draft, but he is only the GM’s third second-round selection.

Grant Delpit (2020) and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2021) worked out very well for Cleveland.

There is little reason to suspect that Berry’s second-round stud streak won’t continue.

