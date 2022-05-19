3 Things You Never Probably Never Knew About Stump Mitchell

Cleveland Browns run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell, 63, is a legend in his own right.

Not only has he been one of the two longest-tenured coaches for the Browns (since 2019 along with Mike Priefer), but he is also an interesting guy.

Per MKC: Kevin Stefanski plans to retain #Browns RB coach Stump Mitchell, league source says. He's done an outstanding job with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and Stefanski wants to build on that success. I'm starting to like this HC! #smart — A. Duggal, MD (@DocDuggal) January 20, 2020

Here are three things you probably never knew about Mitchell.

1. His Real Name Is Lyviona Albert Mitchell

Maybe his family calls him that, but the whole world knows him as Stump.

He measures 5’9″ tall, and his nickname is a nod to his shorter stature.

Raised by a single mother with seven children in Georgia, his older brother gave him the nickname “Stump” while acknowledging that Stump was not intimidated or deterred from playing with and against players older and bigger than he was.

He was often thought of as being too small and too slow, but Stump proved all of them wrong.

Not many college coaches expressed interest despite a noteworthy high school career.

Only West Point wanted to offer him a football scholarship which he declined because he felt the five-year post-graduation service commitment would reduce his opportunities in the NFL.

He ended up at The Citadel, and in his senior year (1980), only Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers had more rushing yards than he did.

2. He Had An Impressive NFL Career

It took a long time for his name to be called in the 1981 NFL Draft.

He was the 226th overall pick in the ninth round.

Stump Mitchell goes head over heels vs. the Saints, Week 11 1986. #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/IKZupHWX0d — Ken Gelman (@kengfunk) July 22, 2018

The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Stump, and he spent nine seasons with the team from 1981 to 1989.

He is the second-leading rusher in franchise history with rushing 4,649 yards, second in kickoff return yards with 4,007, and third in punt return yards with 1,377.

His 1,955 receiving yards as a Cardinal proved that he was a powerful player in all aspects of the offense and on special teams.

Stump Mitchell has been retained as Browns RB coach, here’s his first NFL TD, 1981 as a rookie with the Cardinals #Browns pic.twitter.com/E8fICKltT1 — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) January 20, 2020

3. His Beard Is As Legendary As He Is

His signature white full beard is something that he is known for.

The name…the beard… Stump Mitchell is a legend. pic.twitter.com/9nzhibEh5c — Matthew Taylor (@MatthewTaylorMN) October 22, 2021

It gets plenty of positive feedback in the media and once gave him the title of “Sports beard hall of famer”

Stump Mitchell. Sports beard hall of famer. pic.twitter.com/ClohGMs59z — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) January 10, 2019

Conclusion

Everything about Stump Mitchell is as good as advertised.

His story, nickname, and beard are great, but even better is his ability to coach young players to reach their potential.

#Browns rookie RB Jerome Ford learning with Stump Mitchell today. pic.twitter.com/1ro2IkquXS — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 13, 2022

He has been a high school and college head coach and worked as a running backs coach for NFL stars like Shaun Alexander in his heyday with the Seattle Seahawks.

Super Bowl Champion head coach Bruce Arians worked with Stump in Arizona.

He had high praise for Stump calling him:

“one of the best coaches that I have ever been with”

The fact that Stump has been with the Browns through several head coaches is a testament to how good he is.

Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson openly credit him for making them better players.

May 11th is the perfect time to show some love to the real MVP of the #Browns Over the last 4 years he’s surely been the heart and soul of this team After overcoming his recent knee injury we are blessed to have him back leading this backfield Big S/O to the 🐐 Stump Mitchell pic.twitter.com/NAA5b8Zjwu — Evan (@Breezy_E_Baby) May 12, 2022

The Browns are blessed to have Stump Mitchell on their coaching staff and on the sidelines; he did miss games in 2021 after having surgery.

Here is hoping he is on the sidelines for all 17 games plus some in 2022.