Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, March 29, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former NFL Player Urges Browns To Draft ‘Can’t-Miss Prospect’

Former NFL Player Urges Browns To Draft ‘Can’t-Miss Prospect’

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Former NFL Player Urges Browns To Draft ‘Can’t-Miss Prospect’
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will have a lot of say in how the 2025 NFL Draft moves along, as they have the No. 2 overall pick and several other selections.

Coming off a 3-14 record, the Browns have a lot of work to do to get the roster back on track ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

The draft presents the perfect opportunity for Cleveland to bolster the team with impact players on both sides of the ball.

While retaining defensive star Myles Garrett was an important step for the organization this offseason, there are still several holes that need to be addressed.

One under-discussed position of need for the Browns is running back, given that Nick Chubb might not be back and the rest of the options don’t inspire much confidence.

Former NFL player Cecil Shorts recently highlighted one running back prospect he feels Cleveland should do anything they can to get.

“Omarion Hampton from the University of North Carolina. If he happens to slide and he gets in the 20-range, I think he’s a can’t-miss prospect,” Shorts said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Ashton Jeanty is the prized running back in this year’s class, but Hampton is an elite prospect in his own right and could immediately start for a number of teams.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has always preferred to build his offense around the running game, so adding someone like Hampton could help the team go back in that direction.

A bigger running back, Hampton has the physique and athleticism to handle a workhorse role in the NFL.

NEXT:  Draft Expert Names Which QB Prospect Browns Should Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Matthew Peralta
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Matthew Peralta
Contributor at Browns Nation
Matt was born and raised in Long Beach, Calif. and is a lifelong Lakers fan. Because of his love for basketball and [...]

Browns Nation