Former NFL Player Urges Browns To Draft ‘Can’t-Miss Prospect’

The Cleveland Browns will have a lot of say in how the 2025 NFL Draft moves along, as they have the No. 2 overall pick and several other selections.

Coming off a 3-14 record, the Browns have a lot of work to do to get the roster back on track ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

The draft presents the perfect opportunity for Cleveland to bolster the team with impact players on both sides of the ball.

While retaining defensive star Myles Garrett was an important step for the organization this offseason, there are still several holes that need to be addressed.

One under-discussed position of need for the Browns is running back, given that Nick Chubb might not be back and the rest of the options don’t inspire much confidence.

Former NFL player Cecil Shorts recently highlighted one running back prospect he feels Cleveland should do anything they can to get.

“Omarion Hampton from the University of North Carolina. If he happens to slide and he gets in the 20-range, I think he’s a can’t-miss prospect,” Shorts said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Is there a player the #Browns should consider trading back into the first round for with their No. 33 pick? 📞 @CShortsIII tells @EarldaPearl216 and @Spencito_ there is one special offensive player he has in mind 🏈⤵️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/kKZXajfwAH pic.twitter.com/FMy4k1d2Sl — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 29, 2025

Ashton Jeanty is the prized running back in this year’s class, but Hampton is an elite prospect in his own right and could immediately start for a number of teams.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has always preferred to build his offense around the running game, so adding someone like Hampton could help the team go back in that direction.

A bigger running back, Hampton has the physique and athleticism to handle a workhorse role in the NFL.

