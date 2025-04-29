Todd McShay Reveals His Draft Grade For Browns

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 NFL Draft with a plan.

While it’s obvious that every team across the league is looking to improve during the draft, this was especially true for the Browns, who were desperate for an infusion of talent.

Thankfully, they added several strong players to their roster, even though they passed on Travis Hunter to move back and acquire more picks.

By targeting positions like quarterback, running back, tight end, and defensive tackle, to name a few, the Browns filled in several positions of need.

If all of their new additions work out as well as they hope, this could be a completely different team in 2025.

Browns fans aren’t the only ones who are excited about the team’s outlook, but some of the top analysts around the league have given them strong praise.

Todd McShay is one of them, as he recently commented on their draft strategy in a segment of his show.

“To me, this was an A, A-minus draft, and I don’t give out grades,” McShay said.

McShay broke down all of the Browns’ top picks, impressed with the way they handled the draft and used all of their picks to the best of their ability.

Trading up for Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round might have been a move that they’ll come to regret, but trades aren’t won or lost on the day of the draft.

For now, fans are just excited to see this new-look Browns squad in 2025, wanting to see them turn the tide after years of frustration and heartbreak.

