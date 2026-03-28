Tylan Wallace Shares What Makes Cleveland Special

Tylan Wallace has spent five seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, meaning he has spent plenty of time playing against the Cleveland Browns on their home field. He’ll be back on that field in 2026, but in a totally different context.

The wide receiver was recently signed by the Browns, which means he will be suiting up in a Cleveland jersey soon. In a recent interview for the team, Wallace touched upon what he likes about playing in Cleveland.

He highlighted the intense, loyal, and loud fanbase and said that the atmosphere is really special.

“I’ve always enjoyed the atmosphere here. The crowd, when they show up. It’s really an atmosphere that I’m like, ‘Okay, I can rock with this,'” Wallace said.

For years, Wallace has heard from rowdy Browns fans while playing with the Ravens. But now, they will be rooting for him, and that could make a massive difference.

Because of their time together with the Ravens, Wallace and new head coach Todd Monken already have a relationship. In fact, Monken may have been one of the reasons why the front office signed Wallace.

Wallace was drafted by the Ravens in 2021 in the fourth round. He has played in 68 games, hauling in 22 passes for a total of 305 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns need plenty of help at wide receiver, but Wallace may serve a different role. It’s possible that the Browns decide to use him strictly as a special teams contributor instead of a WR. Wallace’s return game has been impressive during his time with the Ravens, so that may be a wise move.

No matter what position he fits into, Wallace will now get to experience what Browns fans are like when they are supporting him.

He has already been a fan of the stadium’s atmosphere, and he’s about to enjoy it in some brand new ways.

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