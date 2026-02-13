Analyst Reveals What Todd Monken Needs To Change Immediately

As soon as Todd Monken finishes building his coaching staff, which includes the pressing matter of hiring a new defensive coordinator, the Cleveland Browns’ head coach will have to turn his attention to getting results on the field. That includes setting the tone for what the organization expects to accomplish.

Perhaps already starting behind the 8-ball after the resignation of Jim Schwartz, Monken has to get his players to believe in his system. He also has to show that he believes in them as well.

Analyst Garrett Bush recently revealed that Monken has to change the expectations of everyone right away in order to accomplish their ultimate goal.

“I want him to have lofty goals and expectations. He’s supposed to come in as a new head coach and the first thing he says is, ‘Guys, you know what our goal is? Win a Super Bowl.’ It’s a new mentality and we’re starting fresh,” Bush said.

“Culture” gets thrown around a lot… but how do you actually build it?@Gbush91 breaks down how #Browns HC Todd Monken can set the tone IMMEDIATELY — and what that really looks like inside the building. 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bJZFTVHkHg — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) February 13, 2026

It’s a high bar indeed, as the Browns have never been to the Super Bowl in the game’s 60-year history. Since being reinstated into the NFL in 1999, Cleveland has made the playoffs just three times and has one postseason victory.

Bush does mention that there are intermediate goals as well, such as winning the division, which the Browns have not done since 1989, or making the playoffs, which they recently accomplished in 2002, 2020 and 2023.

As the Browns’ 10th head coach since their return, and as one of the oldest first-time NFL head coaches in history, Monken definitely has his work cut out for him. The past two seasons resulted in eight wins total, which led to the firing of Kevin Stefanski after six years in charge.

Ironically, Monken arrives coming off three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens, who were established when Cleveland left the NFL following the 1995 season. The Ravens have won the Super Bowl twice in two appearances since then.

So, Monken is familiar with such expectations on a yearly basis. Now, if he can use his offensive acumen to build a unit that can complement Cleveland’s already excellent defense, that goal might not be as far away as fans might think.

There is nothing wrong with setting high expectations, but reaching them is another matter entirely.

