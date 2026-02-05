Todd Monken Reveals What Sold Him On Cleveland

When the Cleveland Browns parted ways with Kevin Stefanski, fans weren’t exactly sure what to expect from the organization regarding their new coach. After all, the team has gone through many coaches throughout the years, but has been unable to find someone to stick around for the long-term.

The announcement of Todd Monken as HC was surprising to some, but considering his experiences as a coach, this could be a welcome change to the organization. Monken has started talking to the media about his new position, and he was recently asked about what drew him to Cleveland.

“It starts with ownership. Dee and Jimmy are committed to bringing a consistent winner to these fans and to the Northeast region,” Monken said.

As Monken illustrated, the Haslam family was a big factor in his joining the Browns as their newest head coach. He seemingly agrees with their vision for the franchise and hopes he can be a part of something great over the next few seasons.

Most fans would agree that Monken has his work cut out for him, especially given the current state of the roster, at least on offense. If ownership can give him what he’s looking for from a player perspective, and can provide high-dollar contracts to deserving individuals, it could give the Browns the boost they’ve been searching for over the past two-plus decades.

Few fans believe that Monken can come in Year 1 and make a massive change to this team. These things take time, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Browns took a few years to get into form.

It will be interesting to see how big a leash he gets out of the gate, and just how patient ownership is going to be with him if things don’t go according to plan, record-wise. The NFL is a results-driven league, so that excitement could quickly turn to discontent.

