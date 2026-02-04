Todd Monken Sends A Clear Message About The Browns’ Defense

New Browns head coach Todd Monken made one thing very clear on Tuesday.

Even with changes happening on the coaching staff and the uncertainty surrounding Jim Schwartz, Cleveland’s defense is not going to change.

“I’m not going to get into staffing, but they can be rest assured that we’re going to keep the same system,” Monken said. “They’re a big reason why I took this job. The defensive players. I didn’t take this job because of Jim Schwartz. I took it because of the players that are here, the ownership, Andrew Berry and the ability to build this roster from the ground up on the offensive side.”

Over the last few seasons, Cleveland’s defense has consistently been one of the best units in football. They have ranked near the top of the league in yards allowed, pressure rate, and overall efficiency. That group has kept the Browns competitive even when the offense has struggled to find rhythm.

Changing the scheme would make little sense.

Instead, Monken is signaling continuity. Keep the structure. Keep the identity. Let those players keep doing what they do best.

Second, he shifted the focus to the roster itself rather than Schwartz.

While Schwartz has played a major role in the defense’s success, Monken emphasized that his belief is in the personnel. It shows he sees a foundation already in place and does not feel the need to reinvent everything just because he is the new head coach.

Monken was hired to fix the offense. That has been the glaring issue. The defense has carried this team for years. His job is to bring balance, not chaos.

It also sends a message to the locker room. Players want stability. They want to know their roles are not about to change overnight. Monken is offering that reassurance right away.

Whether Schwartz ultimately returns or not, the identity of the defense appears safe.

And for a team trying to take the next step, that consistency could be just as important as any new hire.

Monken is not trying to start over.

He is trying to build on what already works.

