Todd Monken Speaks Out About Myles Garrett’s Future

Cleveland Browns fans had a scare after the 2024 season concluded. Myles Garrett seemed increasingly frustrated with the team throughout the year, and given that he was eligible for a contract extension, it seems like he wasn’t going to move forward with the team.

He might have been at his wits’ end with the way they handled things and how the team performed, but money talks. The Browns ended up paying him a record-breaking contract at the time, paying top-dollar to keep one of the league’s best defensive players on their roster.

Despite this contract extension, there have been conversations over the past several weeks indicating that the Browns could trade Garrett for the right price. Seemingly, anyone is expendable in this league for the right price, and it felt like the Browns might have entertained a deal.

However, the front office and coaching staff have made it clear that Garrett is sticking around for the long haul, including new head coach Todd Monken, who was outspoken via Tom Pelissero.

“New Browns coach Todd Monken echoed that just now on @nflnetwork, telling me: “I don’t see a time where I would not want Myles Garrett part of our team. I don’t — I can’t even envision that, where I would not want Myles Garrett to be a Cleveland Brown,” Pelissero posted.

New Browns coach Todd Monken echoed that just now on @nflnetwork, telling me: “I don’t see a time where I would not want Myles Garrett part of our team. I don’t — I can’t even envision that, where I would not want Myles Garrett to be a Cleveland Brown.” https://t.co/nSyfOi3f8g — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 30, 2026

Monken effectively said that he doesn’t want to be a part of this team if Garrett isn’t around, which is a bold statement for a new coach heading into his first year with a team. But Garrett has become a staple of this organization, and he’s coming off a record year where he won Defensive Player of the Year.

The Browns’ defense was top-tier last season, and Garrett was a massive part of that. Without him, this defense takes a nosedive in production, so the Browns want to make sure they do whatever is possible to retain him and keep him happy.

Monken has enough to worry about on the offensive side of the ball, so he shouldn’t have to replace a world-class edge-rusher in the first few months that he’s with the Browns.

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Insider Questions Browns’ Stance On Myles Garrett