Insider Questions Browns’ Stance On Myles Garrett

Rumors about the Cleveland Browns trading Myles Garrett were all over the internet last week when the team restructured the defensive star’s contract. To quell those rumors, general manager Andrew Berry recently spoke with the local media and said the restructuring had nothing to do with a trade.

For some, that was enough to be convinced that Garrett isn’t going anywhere.

But speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi said that Berry stopped short of saying the Browns wouldn’t make that move.

“Where did [Andrew Berry] say [Myles Garrett’s] not going anywhere? He never said that, that’s the point. He didn’t say he will not be traded. Maybe we’re parsing words here, but if he would’ve said, ‘Guys, stop asking. He’s not being traded.’ Never said it,” Grossi said.

"Where did he say he's not going anywhere, he never said that, that's the point, he didn't say he will not be traded," – @TonyGrossi on Berry's comments about Myles Garrett. pic.twitter.com/i0xmrJZRau — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 30, 2026

Grossi is actually correct, because Berry didn’t provide a full denial of a possible future trade. He said the contract moves weren’t about trading Garrett away. He also said he envisions Garrett remaining with the Browns for the rest of his career. He said the right things, but didn’t completely deny that a trade could potentially happen. That technically leaves the possibility on the table.

Any discussion about trading Garrett would immediately hinge on the return. The Browns would not seriously consider a deal unless they were offered a substantial package that includes high-level talent and valuable future draft picks.

Because of that, this rumor is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

Trading a player of Garrett’s caliber would dramatically reshape the defense and signal a major shift in direction. For now, it remains speculation. But as long as there is no clear denial, the idea of a potential Garrett trade will continue to linger.

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