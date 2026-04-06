Todd Monken Spotted At Notable NBA Game

If there is any sort of downtime during the NFL offseason, it would be after the first wave of free agency and after the league’s Scouting Combine. Though there is still some important draft preparations ongoing, with Pro Days and prospect visits, there is some free time to be had.

So, in early April, with other pro sports leagues getting geared up for their playoffs, it’s an exciting time to check in on them if you can. That is what new Browns head coach Todd Monken did this past weekend.

Monken was spotted at a notable NBA game, taking in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ contest against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Arena.

“Browns new head coach Todd Monken in the house for today’s Cavs game,” Camryn Justice posted on X.

#Browns new head coach Todd Monken in the house for today's #Cavs game. pic.twitter.com/kk94nzuN6T — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 5, 2026

Monken was casually dressed in a hooded sweatshirt bearing only the Nike logo. If he had not been announced on the arena’s video board, he would have looked like just another fan.

The first-time NFL head coach could learn a lot from the Cavaliers organization, which has had a recent run of success after winning its only NBA championship in 2016 with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. That came during a stretch of four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.

After a dry spell following James’ departure, the Cavaliers have qualified for the playoffs in four straight seasons, including this one. They have been eliminated in the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals the past two seasons, and this year they are likely to be the No. 3 or No. 4 seed when the postseason begins.

The Browns most recently made the NFL playoffs in 2023 and 2020, and Monken will try to get them back there as they continue their quest to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. Cleveland last made the AFC Championship Game in the 1989 season, which was the third time in a four-season span.

Monken is likely back at work preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, which begins on April 23, perhaps a little bit inspired by what he saw in the Cavaliers’ victory against the Pacers.

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