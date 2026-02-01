Todd Monken’s Old Video Roasting NFL Media Is Going Viral

One of the main things that the Cleveland Browns reportedly like about new head coach Todd Monken is that he has a reputation as a straight-shooter. He’s seen as a forceful leader who isn’t afraid to tell it like it is.

He knows that second-guessing comes with the territory in the NFL, and he’s willing to respond as necessary. That should play well with a beleaguered Browns fan base, and in the locker room, as long as there are wins to go along with it.

After being hired by Cleveland, an old video of Monken discussing NFL media has resurfaced, and he takes it to task for making obvious observations about playcalling decisions.

“The media acts like that’s something that’s like, ‘Wooo! The players are frustrated with the playcalling.’ Well, no s***. My wife is,” Monken said.

Those can be heard as some bold words from someone who has never been the head coach in an NFL game. As the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons, Monken did not have to face unyielding questions in the same way that head coach John Harbaugh did.

Now, it will be Monken at the podium daily, and a combative attitude toward those covering the Browns could get him off on the wrong foot. On the flip side, it could set the proper tone with his players, which would be much more important.

About to turn 60 years old, Monken will already face more scrutiny as one of the oldest first-time head coaches in NFL history. He also may not be seen as the Browns’ first choice after missing out on younger, up-and-coming candidates Grant Udinski and Nate Scheelhaase.

Monken was also chosen instead of Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, another older coach with a no-nonsense reputation. With Schwartz perhaps about to leave the organization after being passed over, Monken may have some fences to mend with players on that side of the ball.

His attitude may win them over, but to truly succeed and make his name with the Browns, on-field victories are going to have to follow, and fast.

