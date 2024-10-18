Tommy Rees Believes 1 Position Will Need To Step Up Without Amari Cooper

The Cleveland Browns are 1-5 heading into their first AFC North matchup of the season, playing host to the Cincinnati Bengals in a battle for supremacy in the state of Ohio.

Cleveland will enter the contest without one of its stars as wide receiver Amari Cooper was shipped to Buffalo this week in a trade with the Bills.

Without the veteran route runner, the Browns will face the tough task of righting an offense that has been downright offensive this season.

Even with running back Nick Chubb suiting up for the first time in more than 12 months, Browns tight end coach Tommy Rees believes the Browns will have to look toward another position to move the football this weekend.

Analyst Spencer German shared Rees’ comments from his Friday morning press conference, suggesting the Browns should focus on finding their tight ends more this Sunday against the Bengals.

“Browns TE coach Tommy Rees says picking up for loss of Amari Cooper isn’t on one guy, ‘it’s about the sum of our parts,’ which includes TE room,” German shared on X.

This season, the tight end position has been an area of minor focus for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Through six games, Jordan Akins is the leading receiver among the group with 12 catches on 17 targets for 98 yards and one score.

Starter David Njoku – who has missed three of the team’s games with a high-ankle injury – is second among the position with 10 catches on 15 targets for 89 yards.

Former player Blake Whiteheart caught all three targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in his four-game stint with the Browns.

