Tommy Rees Gushes About Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns have discovered an early standout during training camp.

Third-round tight end Harold Fannin Jr. from Bowling Green has quickly established himself as a reliable target while showcasing the versatility that made him attractive on draft day.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has taken notice of the rookie’s rapid development and ability to handle multiple responsibilities.

“Harold, he’s moving around all over the place for us. Catches everything. You saw it on his college film, how much he competes in the run game, and has value there. As far as a rookie goes, he’s done everything we’ve asked. We put a lot on his plate. Excited about where he is in his progression right now,” Rees told reporters.

Tommy Rees is liking what he's seeing out of Harold Fannin pic.twitter.com/UetBqqqtTD — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 4, 2025

Fannin arrives in Cleveland with impressive credentials. He led all FBS receivers with 117 catches for 1,555 yards in 2024, setting records at Bowling Green and throughout the MAC conference.

His performances against Penn State and Texas A&M proved he could compete against top-level competition.

The 6-foot-4, 241-pound tight end has already earned first-team repetitions alongside veteran David Njoku.

While he shares a similar frame with the established starter, Fannin brings different skills to the offense.

Coaches have utilized him in the backfield, split wide, and as an in-line blocker.

His blocking technique continues to improve through daily battles with All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett.

What once appeared as a weakness has become an area of steady growth. Moreover, Fannin’s versatility fits perfectly within Rees’ multi-tight end system.

The Browns have historically relied on multiple tight end sets, and the rookie’s ability to fill various roles makes him valuable beyond typical depth chart positioning.

With the preseason opener against Carolina approaching, Fannin’s continued development will draw significant attention.

NEXT:

Herm Edwards Says He Feels Bad For Browns Star