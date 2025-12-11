Bubba Ventrone Speaks Out About Browns’ Special Teams Struggles

The Cleveland Browns’ special teams have repeatedly made costly mistakes throughout this season, which means that special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone has been at the center of a lot of controversy. There have been missed kicks, kick return touchdowns, and many more problems, and Ventrone has heard outcry from fans every time.

He is aware that his group of players isn’t performing as many had hoped, and Ventrone recently said that they’ll do all they can to get back on track.

“We’re gonna do everything we can to impact every game moving forward. Guys are in a good headspace. We clearly haven’t gotten the results. But I feel we have the ability to do it, just got to execute,” Ventrone said.

Ventrone: 'We're gonna do everything we can to impact every game moving forward. Guys are in a good headspace. We clearly haven't gotten the results. But I feel we have the ability to do it, just got to execute.' — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) December 11, 2025

To be fair, the special teams unit is already impacting the Browns, but not in a good way. In their latest loss to the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland gave up a blocked punt in the fourth quarter.

The Titans then used that against the Browns, earning a pivotal field goal as the game neared its end.

But that wasn’t the first time special teams came up short. Their weaknesses have been one of the most painfully regular aspects of the Browns this season.

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much development. After nearly every game, head coach Kevin Stefanski or Ventrone has reiterated a very similar sentiment, promising fans that the players would make the necessary adjustments and get it together.

This sort of statement from Ventrone may not make many fans happy, because they have heard it before, and the season is now nearly over.

He says special teams can get the job done, but some people are wondering when they will see them prove that.

NEXT:

NFL Announces Big Honor For Shedeur Sanders