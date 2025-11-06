Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, November 6, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Tommy Rees Reveals Why He Joined Browns’ Coaching Staff

Tommy Rees Reveals Why He Joined Browns’ Coaching Staff

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Tommy Rees Reveals Why He Joined Browns’ Coaching Staff
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns didn’t need much time to realize that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey wasn’t the right man for the job.

He had success with big, athletic, mobile quarterbacks in the past, so they thought he would be a good mentor for Deshaun Watson.

Perhaps Watson couldn’t be saved, but Dorsey didn’t do a good job, either.

The Browns replaced him with Tommy Rees, promoting from within instead of pursuing an outside candidate.

Fast forward to today, and Rees will finally be given the chance to call plays for this struggling offense.

The former college assistant coach recently revealed why he joined the Browns’ coaching staff.

“I came to Cleveland to work for Kevin [Stefanski]. That’s why I took the job. I think the world of him,” Rees said.

Before becoming Cleveland’s head coach in 2020, Stefanski was widely considered to be one of the best offensive assistants in the game, and, judging by his success with the Minnesota Vikings, it was hard to disagree.

Now, after all these years in charge, Browns fans may not feel the same way about him.

Granted, he probably wouldn’t be unemployed for long, and would probably fare much better elsewhere if he were to be fired by the Browns.

That doesn’t mean he’s the right head coach for Cleveland anymore.

His offense just isn’t working, and it might be time to move on and try to rebuild with someone else at the helm.

NEXT:  Insider Notes Glaring Concern About Dillon Gabriel's Future
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation