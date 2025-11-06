Tommy Rees Reveals Why He Joined Browns’ Coaching Staff

The Cleveland Browns didn’t need much time to realize that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey wasn’t the right man for the job.

He had success with big, athletic, mobile quarterbacks in the past, so they thought he would be a good mentor for Deshaun Watson.

Perhaps Watson couldn’t be saved, but Dorsey didn’t do a good job, either.

The Browns replaced him with Tommy Rees, promoting from within instead of pursuing an outside candidate.

Fast forward to today, and Rees will finally be given the chance to call plays for this struggling offense.

The former college assistant coach recently revealed why he joined the Browns’ coaching staff.

“I came to Cleveland to work for Kevin [Stefanski]. That’s why I took the job. I think the world of him,” Rees said.

"I came to Cleveland to work for Kevin" pic.twitter.com/eFD6ISzE0q — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 6, 2025

Before becoming Cleveland’s head coach in 2020, Stefanski was widely considered to be one of the best offensive assistants in the game, and, judging by his success with the Minnesota Vikings, it was hard to disagree.

Now, after all these years in charge, Browns fans may not feel the same way about him.

Granted, he probably wouldn’t be unemployed for long, and would probably fare much better elsewhere if he were to be fired by the Browns.

That doesn’t mean he’s the right head coach for Cleveland anymore.

His offense just isn’t working, and it might be time to move on and try to rebuild with someone else at the helm.

