Tony Grossi Names Which Offensive Piece Is Under More Pressure Next Season

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

It is no secret who will be the most important player on the Cleveland Browns again in 2024.

Deshaun Watson has to find his stride and pick up where he left off in the second half of the Week 10 Ravens game.

But is all the pressure on the player, or is it on Kevin Stefanski and Ken Dorsey to get the most out of Watson?

Tony Grossi answered that question for Tony Rizzo on ESPN Cleveland’s Really Big Show (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

The longtime Browns insider puts the pressure directly on Deshaun Watson.

Grossi says Cleveland’s franchise quarterback has to stay on the field, and he has to win games.

He points out all the changes the team made for Watson since his controversial trade and contract.

“If he [Watson] can’t get it done in three years,” says Grossi, “maybe the problem isn’t the coaching.”

Kevin Stefanski is expected to sign a contract extension before the upcoming season.

Grossi believes that will be an affirmation of faith in the head coach that shifts any remaining pressure to Watson.

Dorsey’s past success with Cam Newton and Josh Allen puts even more of the onus on Watson to up his game.

Watson was officially 5-1 as the Browns starter in 2023, although P.J. Walker did most of the work in Indianapolis, but until that last half against the Ravens, Watson rarely looked like he was comfortably in control.

Joe Flacco stepped in late and found success by moving the offense in a more vertical direction.

Along with Dorsey’s tutelage, Flacco’s long game should inspire Watson to look further downfield, too.

Because Grossi is correct in that Watson has to make some things happen three years into his big deal.

