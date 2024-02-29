Browns Nation

LeBron James Sends Strong Message About Myles Garrett

By

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James
LeBron James (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

While he used to be a Dallas Cowboys fan, LeBron James and the Cleveland Browns always have a special bond.

He’s often rooted for the team, and he has been a mentor to many athletes in the city dating back to his days with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That was on full display again on Wednesday, as he went viral after sharing his workout session with Browns star DE Myles Garrett.

Notably, it seems like he drew some inspiration because of that, as he was recently instrumental in leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a huge comeback win.

James turned back the clock on Wednesday to score 19 points in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Los Angeles Clippers, who only scored 16 points.

He erased a 19-point deficit and finished the game with 34 points, eight dimes, six boards, seven three-pointers, and two blocks on 62 percent shooting from the floor.

Then, he shouted out Garrett, calling him an absolute beast, and he also went out of his way to make it loud and clear that he was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 for a reason.

LeBron James and Myles Garrett have a close friendship, as The King even called him his brother on Instagram, raving about his work ethic and physical dominance.

He’s always taken it upon himself to make sure to pass on his knowledge to the next generation of athletes, and Garrett did right by picking the brain of someone who’s been able to play at the highest level of his sport for more than two decades.

